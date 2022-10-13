Navisite Wins Gold Globee® in the 12th Annual 2022 Business Excellence Awards

Navisite SAP Services for Cannabis lauded for ability to deliver tailored, vertically integrated

seed-to-sale solutions

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Navisite SAP Services for Cannabis a gold winner in the 12th Annual 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

Navisite's SAP Services offer tailored solutions for the cannabis industry that empower agricultural, medical and recreational cannabis companies to accelerate growth with solutions that span the entire seed-to-sale process, from grower dashboards to quality management, tracking and reporting.

"We're honored to receive a gold Globee Business Excellence Award for our SAP Services for the cannabis industry," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "Cannabis companies operate in a unique environment and are looking for solutions that can help them manage risk, streamline their operations and expand into new markets. With over two decades supporting SAP customers, along with cannabis industry expertise and end-to-end digital transformation services, Navisite brings the right combination of capabilities to help cannabis companies modernize their businesses."

Operating in an emerging, fast-growth industry, cannabis companies face a number of challenges, from changing regulations across states to safety considerations, labor shortages and supply chain issues. By partnering with Navisite to implement a modern enterprise solution on SAP, cannabis companies can significantly mitigate risk and leverage intelligent technologies, including next-generation analytics, automation and tracking capabilities that enable full visibility and management from cultivation through processing and delivery.

To learn how Navisite is helping cannabis companies realize their full potential, read the

Trulieve case study or visit Navisite's cannabis industry solutions.

The coveted annual Business Excellence Awards is the world's premier awards program honoring employer excellence, employees and HR achievements. The awards recognize the world's best employers, employees and human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products, services, training and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. See the complete list of 2022 winners here.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #employerexcellence #businessawards

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

SOURCE Navisite