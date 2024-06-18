Navistar Announces New Appointment to Executive Leadership

Dan Kayser to lead Commercial Operations

LISLE, Ill., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a strong team of commercial transportation and change management leaders, Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) today announces a new appointment to its executive leadership team, effective as of July 1.

Dan Kayser to lead Commercial Operations effective as of July 1.

Dan Kayser joins as executive vice president, Commercial Operations. As a new member of the executive leadership team, Kayser will work collaboratively with the group to execute on Navistar's enterprise strategy and drive positive results in critical areas, particularly customer satisfaction, employee experience, financial performance, and efficiency. His efforts in guiding the organization through transformative change helps to secure Navistar's position in the transportation value chain and furthers progress on the company's vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility.

"I offer my congratulations to Dan on his appointment as Commercial Operations leader," said Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO. "He has proven himself to be an exceptional leader with strong expertise in commercial vehicles and operational effectiveness. I look forward to working with him more closely to deliver on Navistar's transformative journey, which is already well underway."

As head of Commercial Operations, Kayser is responsible for the sales and marketing areas of the business. He is tasked with leading the transformation of the Commercial team to drive customer satisfaction and secure the value of International and IC Bus today and into the future.

Throughout his 30-year career, Kayser has showcased skill in driving business growth, optimizing efficiencies, and creating value. Most recently he served as group vice president, National Accounts at Navistar where he led the company's direct sales business. Kayser has held additional roles in sales and dealer management, including a front-line dealer sales representative at two independent International dealerships.

"I am honored and humbled to step into this new role," said Kayser. "I am confident in this company, our dealer partners, and our leadership and believe that we are jointly committed to taking actions to deliver value and meet the needs of our customers."

To learn more about Navistar's governance and executive management, visit www.navistar.com/about-us/governance.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a commercial transportation solutions provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar and its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® commercial trucks and powertrains, IC Bus® school and commercial buses, OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, Fleetrite® aftermarket parts, and captive financing through Navistar Financial. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has ~15,300 employees worldwide and is a subsidiary of TRATON SE, the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Learn more at www.Navistar.com.

SOURCE NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP