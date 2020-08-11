Navistar Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced a series of executive appointments under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Persio Lisboa, effective immediately.

Friedrich Baumann has accepted the role of president, Sales, Marketing and Aftersales. Baumann will be responsible for the complete commercial process for customers and dealers and will continue to serve as liaison with Navistar's alliance partner, TRATON Group. He will work closely with Michael Cancelliere, who has elected to retire after a successful 40-year career with Navistar, to ensure a smooth transition.

Phil Christman has additional responsibilities in his role of president, Operations. He will lead Navistar's global operations, including the Brazil, Mexico and Global Export businesses. This is in addition to his oversight of procurement, product development, manufacturing and supply chain.

Robert Walsh has accepted the position of vice president, Emerging Technologies, Strategy and Planning. He will manage the recently announced partnership with TuSimple and will oversee the development of Navistar's newest business unit, NEXT eMobility Solutions. Walsh will also champion the company's Navistar 4.0 strategy through his leadership of the Strategy and Planning group. Walsh returns to Navistar, where he previously served for 15 years in several roles, including president, Navistar Defense.

"I'm pleased to announce these three new strategic appointments to our company's leadership team," said Lisboa. "They have successfully applied their expertise and have continually proven their value to the organization. I'm confident they are the right leaders to accelerate the pace of our progress toward our Navistar 4.0 business strategy."

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

