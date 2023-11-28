Navistar Awards Eight Nonprofit Organizations Funding for Environmental Initiatives

News provided by

Navistar

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of the company's commitment to strategic, intentional efforts that positively impact our workplace, communities, and the world, Navistar Inc. ("Navistar") is eager to announce the inaugural award recipients for its recently launched environmental equity programs.

The programs considered for up to three years of funding were required to present outcomes-based proposals supporting local environmental initiatives in under-resourced communities. Each organization's three-year plan articulated a theory of change for community impact as a result of the program activities.

Programs considered for funding were required to map out a logic model identifying resources contributed, proposed activities, expected short-term outputs, desired long-term outcomes, associated indicators of program success, and data collection and evaluation methods.

The 2023 awardees are:

  • Eco-Friendly Mobile Farm Stand Project
  • Friends of the Forest Preserve of DuPage County
  • Fundación Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, A.C.
  • National Audubon Society
  • Urban Growers Collective
  • Up with Trees
  • San Antonio River Foundation
  • The Land Trust of North Alabama

"Navistar continues to demonstrate a focus on social impact in the communities where we live and work by partnering with community organizations near our operations to support environmental projects, while launching volunteer platforms for employees to celebrate and reward their community engagement efforts," said Haydee Nuñez, Social Impact Manager, Navistar. "We are thrilled to be announcing our awardees, and especially excited to be able to make this announcement on Giving Tuesday."

To broaden the scope of nonprofit funding, Navistar will fund environment impact projects in five locations where Navistar's operations are housed:

  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Lisle, Illinois
  • Escobedo, Mexico
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • San Antonio, Texas

The projects from the award recipients listed above include supporting conservation education programs, increasing tree canopies in high need areas, supporting urban farming to reduce food insecurity, and contributing to innovative approaches to carbon capture in public spaces. 

"With a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility, our strategic approach to grantmaking seeks to make a positive impact by contributing our time, talent and treasure to environmental and educational equity in our local communities," said Nuñez. "Social impact at Navistar begins with recognizing communities, society, and the environment as our stakeholders, and by connecting with non-profits most in need of our help, our goal is to assist them in achieving their own organizational and environmental goals."

To learn more about Navistar's commitment to social impact, visit www.navistar.com/sustainability/social-impact

About Navistar
Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite® and ReNEWeD® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

SOURCE Navistar

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.