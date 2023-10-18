Navistar Celebrates the Start of the International® S13 Integrated Powertrain Production at Huntsville Plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar Inc. ("Navistar") announced the start of production on the new International® S13 Integrated Powertrain at the company's Huntsville, Alabama, production facility. The International S13 Integrated Powertrain—composed of the S13 Engine, T14 Transmission, and Dual Stage Aftertreatment system—marks the final combustion product platform that Navistar will develop as the company transitions towards zero-emissions vehicles.

Navistar recently completed a 110,000-sq.-ft. expansion of the Huntsville Powertrain Plant to support the production of the new S13 Integrated Powertrain components. With the addition, the now 410,000-sq.-ft. facility has transitioned from a single assembly line to two—one for the T14 Transmission and one for the S13 Engine—along with the incorporation of three major machining lines.

"Navistar is one of those great companies that makes Huntsville go," said Mayor of Huntsville Tommy Battle. "We're proud that the integrated powertrain is produced in Huntsville and that Navistar has been a strong partner and one of our long-term corporate citizens."

Overall, Navistar has invested more than $200 million in the Huntsville plant, which was established in 2008 and employs more than 230 skilled workers in the area.

"We're thrilled to unveil the expansion of our Huntsville Powertrain Plant, symbolizing our commitment to innovation and excellence. Through collaborative efforts with the TRATON GROUP, we are confident to set a new efficiency benchmark in sustainable transportation," said Brandon Tucker, director of operations, Huntsville Powertrain Plant. "The entire team is excited to embark on this journey and build the remarkable S13 Integrated Powertrain that will redefine the industry and power our path towards a more sustainable future." 

In addition to the new assembly and machining lines, sustainability improvements were made to the plant. Those improvements include LED lighting, a wastewater evaporator to minimize wastewater discharge, and new augers to separate recyclables from rubbish to significantly reduce the waste to landfill.

The expansion began back in February 2020 and has added roughly 100 jobs to the plant. In addition, many key manufacturing process improvements have been installed like robotic assembly cells, enterprise connected manufacturing devices with advanced error proofing, and automated guided vehicles that allow the plant flexibility when needed, have been made to blend the work of skilled labor and manufacturing technology.

"When you add the manufacturing technology with our skilled employees, we're producing the highest quality product possible in an extremely efficient process for all of our customers," added Tucker.

Announced in August 2022, the S13 Integrated Powertrain, developed in collaboration with the TRATON GROUP, significantly increases operating efficiency, reduces operating costs, and provides greater profitability for customers. 

The highly efficient 13-liter engine achieves advanced fuel efficiency and performance through combustion efficiency and a reduction of friction and pumping losses. The dual-stage aftertreatment system saves fleets time and enhances fuel economy. Eliminating the exhaust gas recirculation ensures a more complete fuel burn and allows cleaner air to enter the combustion chamber on the intake cycle to mitigate soot buildup.

More information about the S13 Integrated Powertrain can be found here.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite® and ReNEWeD® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Navistar Media contact: Nick Smith, [email protected], 480-398-6511
Navistar Investor contact: Marvin Kalberlah, [email protected], 630-432-5179
Website: Navistar.com/News

SOURCE NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

