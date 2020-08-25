Navistar Delivers J.B. Hunt's 5,000th International® LT®

"J.B. Hunt is a driver-focused company, and it's been a privilege to work closely with them as a flagship customer," said Persio Lisboa, Navistar President and CEO. "We are also grateful for their helpful insights regarding the needs of carriers and drivers, which have been very valuable in designing on-highway vehicles like the LT Series. We value J.B. Hunt's business and look forward to many more years of working together."

The input of J.B. Hunt and its drivers was in fact critical to developing the LT® Series. In keeping with its DriverFirst™ product design focus, International conducted extensive research with hundreds of truck drivers, including many from J.B. Hunt. This input resulted in the LT Series' all-new, highly ergonomic interior and a host of advancements that support improved driver safety and productivity, as well as fuel efficiency and uptime.

"Safety and sustainability are ingrained in the J.B. Hunt culture," said J.B. Hunt President and CEO John Roberts. "We appreciate this recognition from Navistar and look forward to continuing our collaboration to develop enhancements that improve the driver experience and the efficiency of our fleet."

Assembled in Navistar's Escobedo, Mexico facility, the cab of this 5,000th LT Series displays a custom commemorative decal. Navistar also commissioned a custom piece of artwork to honor J.B. Hunt and celebrate the long and productive relationship between the two companies.

Based in Lowell, Arkansas, J.B. Hunt is one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in North America. With nearly 60 years of industry experience, J.B. Hunt has grown from five trucks and seven trailers to an S&P 500 company providing a variety of services for customers throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico.

