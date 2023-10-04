Navistar Financial Re-Launches Retail Capabilities to Support International Truck and IC Bus Customers

News provided by

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar Financial re-launches retail capabilities to serve International truck and IC Bus customers. A captive financial services provider for Navistar, Inc., Navistar Financial provides customers with tailor-made, competitive loan and lease financing. The structure of the new captive financial services organization will allow it to evolve to best support the development of our customers' business potential in a transformative transportation and logistics landscape.

"Navistar Financial is an integral piece of our customer value proposition," said Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO, Navistar. "With the backing and financial strength of the TRATON GROUP, Navistar Financial will provide a holistic and comprehensive buying experience for our customers, especially when it comes to meeting future requirements, like the transition to battery electric vehicles." 

As part of TRATON Financial Services, Navistar Financial will leverage global synergies and years of global multi-brand experience to best service customers in the United States. Navistar Financial offers customers new and used equipment ownership and leasing options which include truck bodies and vehicle modifications, extended service contracts, and service solutions and will soon extend to insurance offerings and preventative maintenance contracts.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring retail financial services back to International® and IC Bus® dealers and customers through Navistar Financial," said Koen Knoops, President, Navistar Financial. "We've hit the ground running, offering competitive loan and lease financing, including fair market value (FMV) leases to mitigate ownership risks associated with new technologies. There is a significant opportunity to become the leading partner for future transportation solutions, assisting our customers in their business developments through next phases of evolution of the transportation and logistics industry."

A launch event was streamed live October 2 for select stakeholders. Visit www.navistarfinancial.com/launch-event to view the event footage.

To learn more about Navistar Financial, visit the International truck booth #3084 during the ATA MCE Management Conference and Exhibition at the Austin Convention Center October 14-17, or visit NavistarFinancial.com.

About Navistar
Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite® and ReNEWeD® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

SOURCE NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

