Navistar Launches New Aftermarket Parts Product Line

"We are excited about the opportunity to serve this complementary Class 2 through 5 market for aftermarket diesel parts," said T.J. O'Hanlon, general manager, Diamond Advantage. "Building on our strong track record in Class 6-8 diesel parts, this new product line will leverage our extensive distribution capabilities in delivering high quality parts to new and existing customers."

Ted Linhart, owner and president of Virgina-based wholesale distributor Dominion Parts Distributors believes Diamond Advantage will fill a void in the diesel automotive aftersales business. He contributed, "Diamond Advantage Diesel Parts provides the customer with a comprehensive diesel parts solution for all Class 2-5 platforms. This type of parts program is one that does not exist and has been needed for a good period of time."

"Our scale, expertise and relationships offer parts customers in this segment a compelling value proposition that supports Navistar's commitment to improved customer uptime and reduced total cost of ownership," added Josef Kory, Navistar senior vice president, Aftersales. "This new product line reflects our commitment to support our customers on the road better than anyone else, through unsurpassed responsiveness and an extensive Class 2-8 product offering."

Diamond Advantage all-makes diesel parts will be available for purchase effective March 15. For additional information, visit www.DiamondAdvantageParts.com.

