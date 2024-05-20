Navistar Provides Peace of Mind with New Ownership Solutions for Electric Vehicle Line-Up

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to make the transition to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) as seamless as possible for customers, Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) introduces a suite of comprehensive ownership solutions for its entire line of BEVs at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas.

Navistar's customer-first value led to the development of a uniquely designed consultative process that guides customers through the entire BEV ownership experience. Navistar consultants assist fleets in their BEV journeys by understanding their unique needs, realizing the complexities of charging and infrastructure, and providing a thorough customer onboarding experience that involves driver and technician training. This consultive approach provides customers confidence in their electrification transition with Navistar and is a unique offering for the company.

After the customer has taken delivery and completed the onboarding process, a new suite of comprehensive ownership solutions has been implemented to provide customers with the peace of mind that their operating, maintenance, and service needs will be met through extensive support from Navistar and the International® and IC Bus® dealer network.

This new, proactive way of working also marks a first for the school bus industry, allowing for ultimate productivity and dependability of BEV technology for the service cycle of this application.

"Through this approach, Navistar is not only providing customers with reliable battery-electric trucks and buses, but also the competitive financing and full service and maintenance to support their individual electrification journey," said Fabio Souza, executive vice president, Service Solutions. "The future of transportation calls for solutions that solve unique challenges in a complex operating environment. And that requires a trusted partner to successfully navigate. Navistar is simplifying the customer journey with a full suite of operating expertise bundled into a streamlined offering."

For both truck and bus customers, Navistar provides a white-glove experience for integrating BEVs into operations and servicing them. Tailored to enhance fleet uptime via proactive and scheduled maintenance intervals, proactive parts planning and technician availability, and a new digital ecosystem that is designed to proactively predict service and maintenance needs and drive efficiency at International and IC Bus dealerships.

To date, more than 100 International and IC Bus dealer locations have invested in tools, training and chargers to be authorized to service and support BEV customers.

For customers and dealers, having greater visibility into fleets' health-based vehicle data, allows them to set up preventive maintenance appointments three to four weeks ahead of time and identify repairs and campaigns that align with the already planned down-event.

This suite of comprehensive ownership solutions is available for either five or six years on every new battery-electric truck purchase and covers service intervals and parts pricing through convenient monthly payments available for financing through Navistar Financial to simplify BEV ownership throughout its entire lifecycle. Electric bus terms for comprehensive ownership solutions vary.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a commercial transportation solutions provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar and its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® commercial trucks and powertrains, IC Bus® school and commercial buses, OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, Fleetrite® aftermarket parts, and captive financing through Navistar Financial. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has ~15,300 employees worldwide and is a subsidiary of TRATON SE, the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Learn more at www.Navistar.com.

