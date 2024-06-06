LISLE, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) today released its 2023 Sustainability Report. This year's report illustrates Navistar's sustainability efforts as part of the company's vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility with its main area of strategic focus on decarbonization. The report also shines a light on how Navistar is solidifying its commitment to sustainability through circular business practices, social impact and environmental compliance initiatives, human rights due diligence, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Navistar Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

"Sustainability initiatives open new areas of growth and opportunities in business developments, digitalization, and more efficient design thinking," said Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO. "We are serious about helping our customers achieve their business objectives, and we understand clearly that the time is now to make bold moves on behalf of our planet and its people."

Sustainability at Navistar involves looking at the confluence of planet, people, and responsibility. It is one of our strategic pillars to accept our responsibility to contribute to improving the impact of our business on the environment and society.

Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Navistar committed to developing science-based targets consistent with the criteria of the Science Based Target Initiative.

Navistar joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative, solidifying the Company's commitment to sustainability. The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Navistar conducted its first double materiality assessment in 2023 to evaluate and engage with stakeholders on various sustainability topic areas to determine those that are most relevant and important to the Company. Topics included climate change adaptation and mitigation, equal treatment and opportunities for all, working conditions, and management of supplier relationships.

In July, IC Bus launched its next generation CE Series in both diesel and electric powertrain options. Since the initial launch of the electric CE Series in 2020, IC Bus has worked to educate dealers, technicians, and customers alike on the transition to electric.

To help support the charging infrastructure development for zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs), Navistar worked on partnering with industry stakeholders to launch Powering America's Commercial Transportation (PACT), a coalition focused on education and advocacy for accelerating the construction of nationwide infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty ZEVs.

Navistar began production of the new International® S13 Integrated Powertrain at the Company's Huntsville, Alabama production facility.

The full 2023 Navistar Sustainability Report can be viewed and downloaded here.

