Navistar Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

LISLE, Ill., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced second quarter 2019 net loss of $48 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $55 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. The loss reflected a one-time charge of $159 million to address a legal class action settlement and related litigation from legacy engines.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter grew 57 percent to $105 million versus $67 million in the same period one year ago.

Revenues in the quarter were $3 billion, up 24 percent compared to $2.4 billion in the second quarter last year. The increase primarily reflects higher volumes in the company's Core (Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada) market, where chargeouts were up 35 percent.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 23 percent to $224 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $182 million in the comparable period last year.

"In the second quarter, Navistar accelerated market share growth, demonstrating the success of our new product lineup," said Troy A. Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We grew revenue and adjusted EBITDA, stepped up our Uptime value proposition, and lowered our risk profile, enabling the company to focus intensely on the road ahead."

Navistar ended second quarter 2019 with $1.0 billion in consolidated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Manufacturing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $950 million at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter, Navistar announced multiple new initiatives that will improve customer uptime. First, the company created a new Aftersales function that will manage every facet of the business after the sale of the truck, including oversight of parts and service, warranty, and dealer development, in order to drive improved customer total cost of ownership. In addition, a new partnership with Love's Travel Stops created the commercial transportation industry's largest service network with more than 1,000 locations in North America, increasing customers' repair velocity and their options for same-day repairs. To expedite parts deliveries, Navistar is establishing a new Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Memphis, Tennessee, while also enhancing its dealer parts inventory management system to increase the breadth of parts already on its dealers' shelves.

Navistar also took additional actions to further improve its balance sheet and reduce its risk profile. First, the company repaid its $411 million in subordinated convertible notes issued in 2014 with cash on hand. Additionally, just last week, Navistar Financial Corporation closed a new five-year, nearly $750 million credit facility with a syndicate of 15 banks and repaid its $400 million Term Loan B issued in July 2018. The new facility provides additional liquidity at a lower cost of borrowing.

Based on strong industry conditions, the company raised its 2019 full-year industry and financial guidance:

Industry retail deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada are forecast to be 425,000 to 445,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 290,000 to 310,000 units.

and are forecast to be 425,000 to 445,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 290,000 to 310,000 units. Navistar revenues are expected to be between $11.25 billion and $11.75 billion .

and . The company's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $875 million and $925 million .

Navistar's 2019 industry and financial guidance does not include the impact of possible tariffs from goods crossing the Mexican border. When additional information becomes available, the company's industry and financial guidance will be reassessed and, if necessary, adjusted accordingly.

"In the second half, we believe our growth in market share will translate to improved revenues and gross margins that will generate higher adjusted EBITDA margins than in the first half," Clarke said. "Our marketplace progress, which has delivered our strongest backlog this decade, provides confidence that both 2019 and 2020 will be good years for Navistar."

SEGMENT REVIEW Summary of Financial Results:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

April 30,

Six Months Ended

April 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and revenues, net $ 2,996



$ 2,422



$ 5,429



$ 4,327

Segment Results:













Truck $ (74)



$ 42



$ 16



$ 35

Parts 144



132



288



269

Global Operations 3



1



9



(6)

Financial Services 32



19



63



39

Net income (loss)(A) (48)



55



(37)



(18)

Diluted income (loss) per share(A) (0.48)



0.55



(0.37)



(0.18)



________________



(A) Amounts attributable to Navistar International Corporation.

Truck Segment – Truck segment net sales increased 35 percent to $2.3 billion in second quarter 2019 compared to second quarter 2018, due to higher volumes in the company's Core markets, an increase in sales of GM-branded units manufactured for GM, and an increase in Mexico sales. This was partially offset by the impact of the sale of a majority interest in Navistar Defense and a decrease in export sales. Truck chargeouts in the company's Core market were up 35 percent year-over-year.

The Truck segment recorded a net loss of $74 million in second quarter 2019, versus a second quarter 2018 profit of $42 million. The change is primarily attributable to charges related to a MaxxForce Engine EGR class action settlement, higher volumes and improved pricing. This was partially offset by the impact of the sale of a majority interest in Navistar Defense and an increase in material costs related to commodities.

Parts Segment – Parts segment second quarter 2019 net sales were $579 million, down four percent, compared to second quarter 2018, driven by a new revenue standard, lower Blue Diamond Parts (BDP) sales, partially offset by higher sales in North American markets.

The Parts segment recorded a quarterly profit of $144 million in second quarter 2019, up nine percent versus the same period one year ago, primarily due to higher U.S. margins and lower intercompany access fees, partially offset by lower BDP volumes.

Global Operations Segment – Global Operations segment second quarter 2019 net sales decreased 10 percent to $87 million compared to second quarter 2018. This was primarily driven by economic conditions in the company's South America engine operations and the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar as the average conversion rate weakened by 13 percent compared with the prior year period.

The Global Operations segment recorded a $3 million profit in second quarter 2019, relatively flat compared to $1 million in the same period one year ago.

Financial Services Segment – Financial Services segment second quarter 2019 net revenues increased 24 percent to $78 million versus the same period one year ago, primarily driven by higher overall finance receivable balances in the U.S. and higher operating lease balances in the U.S. and Mexico.

Financial Services segment recorded a profit of $32 million in second quarter 2019, an increase of $13 million versus second quarter 2018, primarily due to higher revenues and other income from an intercompany loan.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Information provided and statements contained in this report that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this report and the company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this report. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These statements often include words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, plan, estimate, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of performance or results and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. For a further description of these factors, see the risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, which was filed on December 18, 2018. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are many factors that could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. All future written and oral forward-looking statements by us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Except for our ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, we do not have any obligations or intention to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30,

Six Months Ended

April 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and revenues













Sales of manufactured products, net $ 2,948



$ 2,382



$ 5,334



$ 4,249

Finance revenues 48



40



95



78

Sales and revenues, net 2,996



2,422



5,429



4,327

Costs and expenses













Costs of products sold 2,493



1,987



4,472



3,519

Restructuring charges 1



1



1



(2)

Asset impairment charges 1



1



3



3

Selling, general and administrative expenses 373



200



559



391

Engineering and product development costs 75



75



161



150

Interest expense 82



79



167



158

Other expense, net 18



11



115



91

Total costs and expenses 3,043



2,354



5,478



4,310

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates 3



—



3



—

Income (loss) before income tax (44)



68



(46)



17

Income tax benefit (expense) 1



(7)



20



(22)

Net income (loss) (43)



61



(26)



(5)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 5



6



11



13

Net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation $ (48)



$ 55



$ (37)



$ (18)

















Income (loss) per share attributable to Navistar International Corporation:













Basic: $ (0.48)



$ 0.56



$ (0.37)



$ (0.18)

Diluted: $ (0.48)



$ 0.55



$ (0.37)



$ (0.18)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 99.2



98.8



99.2



98.7

Diluted 99.2



99.5



99.2



98.7



Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



April 30,

October 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 977



$ 1,320

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 165



62

Marketable securities 23



101

Trade and other receivables, net 453



456

Finance receivables, net 2,037



1,898

Inventories, net 1,164



1,110

Other current assets 282



189

Total current assets 5,101



5,136

Restricted cash 66



63

Trade and other receivables, net 30



49

Finance receivables, net 279



260

Investments in non-consolidated affiliates 32



50

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,457 and $2,498, respectively) 1,270



1,370

Goodwill 38



38

Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $141 and $140, respectively) 27



30

Deferred taxes, net 121



121

Other noncurrent assets 102



113

Total assets $ 7,066



$ 7,230

LIABILITIES and STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Liabilities





Current liabilities





Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt $ 769



$ 946

Accounts payable 1,630



1,606

Other current liabilities 1,309



1,255

Total current liabilities 3,708



3,807

Long-term debt 4,588



4,521

Postretirement benefits liabilities 1,950



2,097

Other noncurrent liabilities 672



731

Total liabilities 10,918



11,156

Stockholders' deficit





Series D convertible junior preference stock 2



2

Common stock, $0.10 par value per share (103.1 shares issued and 220 shares authorized at both dates) 10



10

Additional paid-in capital 2,728



2,731

Accumulated deficit (4,657)



(4,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,786)



(1,920)

Common stock held in treasury, at cost (3.9 and 4.2 shares, respectively) (152)



(161)

Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Navistar International Corporation (3,855)



(3,931)

Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests 3



5

Total stockholders' deficit (3,852)



(3,926)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 7,066



$ 7,230



Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended April 30, (in millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (26)



$ (5)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 66



73

Depreciation of equipment leased to others 31



36

Deferred taxes, including change in valuation allowance (41)



1

Asset impairment charges 3



3

Gain on sales of investments and businesses, net (59)



—

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 12



15

Stock-based compensation 14



21

Provision for doubtful accounts 6



3

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates, net of dividends (2)



3

Write-off of debt issuance costs and discount —



43

Other non-cash operating activities (4)



(13)

Changes in other assets and liabilities, exclusive of the effects of businesses disposed (190)



(278)

Net cash used in operating activities (190)



(98)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities —



(148)

Sales of marketable securities —



460

Maturities of marketable securities 79



18

Capital expenditures (66)



(53)

Purchases of equipment leased to others (76)



(92)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 5



5

Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses 95



(3)

Other investing activities —



1

Net cash provided by investing activities 37



188

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of securitized debt —



27

Principal payments on securitized debt (34)



(34)

Net change in secured revolving credit facilities 275



5

Proceeds from issuance of non-securitized debt 73



2,805

Principal payments on non-securitized debt (508)



(2,589)

Net change in notes and debt outstanding under revolving credit facilities 126



74

Debt issuance costs (2)



(33)

Proceeds from financed lease obligations 9



38

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2



5

Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interest (13)



(14)

Other financing activities (2)



(15)

Net cash provided by financing activities (74)



269

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10)



(7)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (237)



352

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,445



840

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,208



$ 1,192



Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Segment Reporting (Unaudited)

We define segment profit (loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation, excluding income tax benefit (expense). The following tables present selected financial information for our reporting segments:

(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial

Services(A)

Corporate

and

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended April 30, 2019





















External sales and revenues, net $ 2,287



$ 578



$ 80



$ 48



$ 3



$ 2,996

Intersegment sales and revenues 9



1



7



30



(47)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 2,296



$ 579



$ 87



$ 78



$ (44)



$ 2,996

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ (74)



$ 144



$ 3



$ 32



$ (153)



$ (48)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



1



1

Segment profit (loss) $ (74)



$ 144



$ 3



$ 32



$ (154)



$ (49)

Depreciation and amortization $ 26



$ 2



$ 2



$ 16



$ 3



$ 49

Interest expense —



—



—



27



55



82

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates 2



—



—



—



1



3

Capital expenditures(B) 21



(1)



—



1



1



22



(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial

Services(A)

Corporate

and

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended April 30, 2018





















External sales and revenues, net $ 1,688



$ 601



$ 89



$ 40



$ 4



$ 2,422

Intersegment sales and revenues 16



—



8



23



(47)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 1,704



$ 601



$ 97



$ 63



$ (43)



$ 2,422

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ 42



$ 132



$ 1



$ 19



$ (139)



$ 55

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



(7)



(7)

Segment profit (loss) $ 42



$ 132



$ 1



$ 19



$ (132)



$ 62

Depreciation and amortization $ 34



$ 1



$ 2



$ 14



$ 3



$ 54

Interest expense —



—



—



21



58



79

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates 1



—



(1)



—



—



—

Capital expenditures(B) 30



1



—



—



(8)



23



(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial

Services(A)

Corporate

and

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended April 30, 2019





















External sales and revenues, net $ 4,063



$ 1,124



$ 141



$ 95



$ 6



$ 5,429

Intersegment sales and revenues 30



3



19



57



(109)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 4,093



$ 1,127



$ 160



$ 152



$ (103)



$ 5,429

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ 16



$ 288



$ 9



$ 63



$ (413)



$ (37)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



20



20

Segment profit (loss) $ 16



$ 288



$ 9



$ 63



$ (433)



$ (57)

Depreciation and amortization $ 52



$ 3



$ 4



$ 32



$ 6



$ 97

Interest expense —



—



—



56



111



167

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates 3



1



(1)



—



—



3

Capital expenditures(B) 52



1



1



2



10



66



(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial

Services(A)

Corporate

and

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended April 30, 2018





















External sales and revenues, net $ 2,916



$ 1,165



$ 161



$ 78



$ 7



$ 4,327

Intersegment sales and revenues 39



4



17



44



(104)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 2,955



$ 1,169



$ 178



$ 122



$ (97)



$ 4,327

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ 35



$ 269



$ (6)



$ 39



$ (355)



$ (18)

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



(22)



(22)

Segment profit (loss) $ 35



$ 269



$ (6)



$ 39



$ (333)



$ 4

Depreciation and amortization $ 69



$ 3



$ 5



$ 27



$ 5



$ 109

Interest expense —



—



—



42



116



158

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates 1



1



(2)



—



—



—

Capital expenditures(B) 55



1



1



—



(4)



53



_________________________



(A) Total sales and revenues in the Financial Services segment include interest revenues of $55 million and $108 million for the three and six months ended April 30, 2019, respectively, and $44 million and $85 million for the three and six months ended April 30, 2018, respectively.



(B) Exclusive of purchases of equipment leased to others.

(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global Operations

Financial Services

Corporate and Eliminations

Total Segment assets, as of:





















April 30, 2019 $ 2,120



$ 650



$ 306



$ 2,930



$ 1,060



$ 7,066

October 31, 2018 2,085



636



331



2,648



1,530



7,230



SEC Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The financial measures presented below are unaudited and not in accordance with, or an alternative for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are reconciled to the most appropriate GAAP number below.

Earnings (loss) Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"):

We define EBITDA as our consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation, plus manufacturing interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides meaningful information to the performance of our business and therefore we use it to supplement our GAAP reporting. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to NIC:

We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to NIC, which excludes certain identified items that we do not consider to be part of our ongoing business, improves the comparability of year to year results, and is representative of our underlying performance. Management uses this information to assess and measure the performance of our operating segments. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results, to illustrate the results of operations giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the below reconciliations, and to provide an additional measure of performance.

Manufacturing Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities:

Manufacturing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities represent the Company's consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities excluding cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of our financial services operations. We include marketable securities with our cash and cash equivalents when assessing our liquidity position as our investments are highly liquid in nature. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of our ability to meet our operating requirements, capital expenditures, equity investments, and financial obligations.

Structural costs consist of Selling, general and administrative expenses and Engineering and product development costs.