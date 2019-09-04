Navistar Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced third quarter 2019 net income of $156 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $170 million, or $1.71 per diluted share.

Third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $266 million, compared to $218 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted net income in the quarter grew 55 percent to $147 million, compared to $95 million last year.

Revenues in the quarter were $3 billion, up 17 percent from the same period one year ago, primarily due to a 28 percent increase in volumes in the company's Core market (Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada).

"This was another great quarter for Navistar," said Troy A. Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Market share increased, revenues and earnings grew at double-digit rates, and we made significant investments in our operations and our Uptime promise."

Navistar ended third quarter 2019 with $1.16 billion in consolidated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Manufacturing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.11 billion at the end of the quarter. The company generated $250 million of manufacturing free cash flow during the quarter largely due to strong adjusted EBITDA and net working capital performance.

The company had a number of uptime-related highlights during its third quarter. Navistar's warranty performance and service partnership agreement with Love's and Speedco, initially announced in March, is now fully operational, activating the commercial vehicle industry's largest service network in North America. Additionally, the company's latest parts distribution center (PDC) opened late last month near Memphis to help cater to the growing demand for parts and quicker maintenance turnaround times. Complementing the new PDC are new enhancements to Navistar's retail inventory management system, resulting in 50 percent lower emergency parts orders, further maximizing Uptime for the company's customers.

Also during the quarter, the company announced it would be making capital investments of approximately $125 million in new and expanded manufacturing facilities at its Huntsville, Ala. plant to produce next-generation big-bore powertrains developed with its global alliance partner TRATON.

INDUSTRY AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The company updated the following 2019 full-year industry and financial guidance:

Industry retail deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada are forecast to be 435,000 to 455,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 295,000 to 315,000 units.

and are forecast to be 435,000 to 455,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 295,000 to 315,000 units. Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 17.75% and 18%.

Core market share is forecast to be between 18.5% and 19%.

The company reaffirmed the following 2019 full-year financial guidance:

Navistar revenues are expected to be between $11.25 billion and $11.75 billion .

and . The company's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $875 million and $925 million .

Additionally, the company forecasts the industry's 2020 retail deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada to be in the range of 335,000 to 365,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries between 210,000 and 240,000 units.

"We are on course for a strong end to 2019, and we're not standing still," Clarke said. "The company is recapturing market share and is growing revenue, EBITDA and cash flow. We remain focused on setting ourselves up for long-term success."

SEGMENT REVIEW Summary of Financial Results:



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Nine Months Ended

July 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and revenues, net $ 3,042



$ 2,606



$ 8,471



$ 6,933

Segment Results:













Truck $ 167



$ 165



$ 183



$ 200

Parts 149



144



437



413

Global Operations 1



4



10



(2)

Financial Services 30



23



93



62

Net income(A) 156



170



119



152

Diluted income per share(A) 1.56



1.71



1.20



1.53























(A) Amounts attributable to Navistar International Corporation.

Truck Segment — Truck segment net sales increased 25 percent to $2.4 billion compared to third quarter 2018. The increase is primarily due to higher volumes in the company's Core markets, an increase in both Mexico sales and sales of Class 4-5 trucks manufactured for GM, partially offset by the impact of the sale of a majority interest in Navistar Defense.

For third quarter 2019, the Truck segment recorded a profit of $167 million, up $2 million compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of higher volumes in the company's Core markets and the release of a liability recognized in a prior quarter related to certain legacy engine litigation, offset by a prior year settlement gain relating to a business economic claim. Excluding these two one-time items, the segment profit was up $41 million year-over-year.

Parts Segment — Parts segment net sales decreased six percent to $571 million, compared to third quarter 2018, primarily due to the impact of a new revenue standard and lower Blue Diamond Parts (BDP) sales, offset by higher sales in the company's North American markets.

For third quarter 2019, the Parts segment recorded a profit of $149 million, up three percent compared to third quarter 2018, primarily due to higher U.S. margins and lower intercompany access fees, partially offset by lower BDP volumes.

Global Operations Segment — Global Operations net sales for the quarter were $90 million, comparable to the same period one year ago.

For third quarter 2019, the Global Operations segment profit was $1 million, down $3 million compared to third quarter 2018, primarily driven by the impact of a shift in product mix.

Financial Services Segment — Financial Services net revenues increased 14 percent to $74 million compared to third quarter 2018, primarily due to higher average portfolio balances in the U.S. and Mexico.

For third quarter 2019, the Financial Services segment recorded a profit of $30 million, up 30 percent compared to third quarter 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest margins and higher other income from an intercompany loan, partially offset by the write-off of debt issuance costs.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Information provided and statements contained in this report that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this report and the company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this report. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These statements often include words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, plan, estimate, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of performance or results and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. For a further description of these factors, see the risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, which was filed on December 18, 2018. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are many factors that could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. All future written and oral forward-looking statements by us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Except for our ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, we do not have any obligations or intention to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

July 31,

Nine Months Ended

July 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and revenues













Sales of manufactured products, net $ 2,996



$ 2,566



$ 8,330



$ 6,815

Finance revenues 46



40



141



118

Sales and revenues, net 3,042



2,606



8,471



6,933

Costs and expenses













Costs of products sold 2,501



2,096



6,973



5,615

Restructuring charges —



1



1



(1)

Asset impairment charges 3



8



6



11

Selling, general and administrative expenses 167



222



726



613

Engineering and product development costs 81



72



242



222

Interest expense 76



82



243



240

Other expense (income), net 25



(55)



140



36

Total costs and expenses 2,853



2,426



8,331



6,736

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates 1



—



4



—

Income before income tax 190



180



144



197

Income tax expense (29)



(3)



(9)



(25)

Net income 161



177



135



172

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 5



7



16



20

Net income attributable to Navistar International Corporation $ 156



$ 170



$ 119



$ 152

















Income per share attributable to Navistar International Corporation:













Basic $ 1.57



$ 1.72



$ 1.20



$ 1.54

Diluted 1.56



1.71



1.20



1.53

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 99.4



99.0



99.2



98.8

Diluted 99.7



99.7



99.5



99.6



Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of

July 31,

2019

As of

October 31,

2018 (in millions, except per share data)





ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,160



$ 1,320

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 79



62

Marketable securities 3



101

Trade and other receivables, net 429



456

Finance receivables, net 2,187



1,898

Inventories, net 1,195



1,110

Other current assets 273



189

Total current assets 5,326



5,136

Restricted cash 57



63

Trade and other receivables, net 12



49

Finance receivables, net 275



260

Investments in non-consolidated affiliates 33



50

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,463 and $2,498, respectively) 1,290



1,370

Goodwill 38



38

Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $142 and $140, respectively) 27



30

Deferred taxes, net 124



121

Other noncurrent assets 112



113

Total assets $ 7,294



$ 7,230

LIABILITIES and STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Liabilities





Current liabilities





Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt $ 676



$ 946

Accounts payable 1,806



1,606

Other current liabilities 1,323



1,255

Total current liabilities 3,805



3,807

Long-term debt 4,528



4,521

Postretirement benefits liabilities 1,929



2,097

Other noncurrent liabilities 692



731

Total liabilities 10,954



11,156

Stockholders' deficit





Series D convertible junior preference stock 2



2

Common stock, $0.10 par value per share (103.1 shares issued and 220 shares authorized at both dates) 10



10

Additional paid-in capital 2,730



2,731

Accumulated deficit (4,501)



(4,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,754)



(1,920)

Common stock held in treasury, at cost (3.9 and 4.2 shares, respectively) (150)



(161)

Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Navistar International Corporation (3,663)



(3,931)

Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests 3



5

Total stockholders' deficit (3,660)



(3,926)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 7,294



$ 7,230



Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended July 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 135



$ 172

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 99



107

Depreciation of equipment leased to others 45



53

Deferred taxes, including change in valuation allowance (41)



(3)

Asset impairment charges 6



11

Gain on sales of investments and businesses, net (56)



—

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 15



23

Stock-based compensation 20



27

Provision for doubtful accounts 8



6

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates, net of dividends (3)



4

Write-off of debt issuance costs and discount 6



43

Other non-cash operating activities (6)



(17)

Changes in other assets and liabilities, exclusive of the effects of businesses disposed (124)



(606)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 104



(180)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities —



(214)

Sales of marketable securities —



460

Maturities of marketable securities 98



29

Capital expenditures (90)



(79)

Purchases of equipment leased to others (130)



(142)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 12



9

Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses 100



(3)

Other investing activities 1



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9)



60

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of securitized debt 331



32

Principal payments on securitized debt (300)



(50)

Net change in secured revolving credit facilities 120



64

Proceeds from issuance of non-securitized debt 144



3,210

Principal payments on non-securitized debt (988)



(2,669)

Net change in notes and debt outstanding under revolving credit facilities 469



(52)

Debt issuance costs (9)



(36)

Proceeds from financed lease obligations 13



48

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3



7

Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interest (18)



(19)

Other financing activities (2)



(17)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (237)



518

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7)



(16)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (149)



382

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,445



840

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,296



$ 1,222



Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries Segment Reporting (Unaudited)

We define segment profit (loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation, excluding income tax benefit (expense). The following tables present selected financial information for our reporting segments:

(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial Services(A)

Corporate and Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended July 31, 2019





















External sales and revenues, net $ 2,342



$ 569



$ 82



$ 46



$ 3



$ 3,042

Intersegment sales and revenues 45



2



8



28



(83)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 2,387



$ 571



$ 90



$ 74



$ (80)



$ 3,042

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ 167



$ 149



$ 1



$ 30



$ (191)



$ 156

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



(29)



(29)

Segment profit (loss) $ 167



$ 149



$ 1



$ 30



$ (162)



$ 185

Depreciation and amortization $ 26



$ 1



$ 3



$ 16



$ 1



$ 47

Interest expense —



—



—



27



49



76

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates —



1



—



—



—



1

Capital expenditures(B) 17



2



1



—



4



24





































(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial Services(A)

Corporate and Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended July 31, 2018





















External sales and revenues, net $ 1,894



$ 603



$ 68



$ 40



$ 1



$ 2,606

Intersegment sales and revenues 22



2



21



25



(70)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 1,916



$ 605



$ 89



$ 65



$ (69)



$ 2,606

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ 165



$ 144



$ 4



$ 23



$ (166)



$ 170

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



(3)



(3)

Segment profit (loss) $ 165



$ 144



$ 4



$ 23



$ (163)



$ 173

Depreciation and amortization $ 31



$ 2



$ 3



$ 14



$ 1



$ 51

Interest expense —



—



—



22



60



82

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates 1



1



(2)



—



—



—

Capital expenditures(B) 19



—



1



1



5



26





































(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial Services(A)

Corporate and Eliminations

Total Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019





















External sales and revenues, net $ 6,405



$ 1,693



$ 223



$ 141



$ 9



$ 8,471

Intersegment sales and revenues 75



5



27



85



(192)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 6,480



$ 1,698



$ 250



$ 226



$ (183)



$ 8,471

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ 183



$ 437



$ 10



$ 93



$ (604)



$ 119

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



(9)



(9)

Segment profit (loss) $ 183



$ 437



$ 10



$ 93



$ (595)



$ 128

Depreciation and amortization $ 78



$ 4



$ 7



$ 48



$ 7



$ 144

Interest expense —



—



—



83



160



243

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates 3



2



(1)



—



—



4

Capital expenditures(B) 69



3



2



2



14



90





































(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial Services(A)

Corporate and Eliminations

Total Nine Months Ended July 31, 2018





















External sales and revenues, net $ 4,810



$ 1,768



$ 229



$ 118



$ 8



$ 6,933

Intersegment sales and revenues 61



6



38



69



(174)



—

Total sales and revenues, net $ 4,871



$ 1,774



$ 267



$ 187



$ (166)



$ 6,933

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC $ 200



$ 413



$ (2)



$ 62



$ (521)



$ 152

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



(25)



(25)

Segment profit (loss) $ 200



$ 413



$ (2)



$ 62



$ (496)



$ 177

Depreciation and amortization $ 100



$ 5



$ 8



$ 41



$ 6



$ 160

Interest expense —



—



—



64



176



240

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates 2



2



(4)



—



—



—

Capital expenditures(B) 74



1



2



1



1



79

































































(A) Total sales and revenues in the Financial Services segment include interest revenues of $53 million and $161 million for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019, respectively, and $46 million and $131 million for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2018, respectively. (B) Exclusive of purchases of equipment leased to others.





(in millions) Truck

Parts

Global

Operations

Financial Services

Corporate and Eliminations

Total Segment assets, as of:





















July 31, 2019 $ 1,942



$ 686



$ 322



$ 3,010



$ 1,334



$ 7,294

October 31, 2018 2,085



636



331



2,648



1,530



7,230



SEC Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The financial measures presented below are unaudited and not in accordance with, or an alternative for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are reconciled to the most appropriate GAAP number below.

Earnings (loss) Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"):

We define EBITDA as our consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation, plus manufacturing interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides meaningful information to the performance of our business and therefore we use it to supplement our GAAP reporting. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to NIC:

We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to NIC, which excludes certain identified items that we do not consider to be part of our ongoing business, improves the comparability of year to year results, and is representative of our underlying performance. Management uses this information to assess and measure the performance of our operating segments. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results, to illustrate the results of operations giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the below reconciliations, and to provide an additional measure of performance.

Manufacturing Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities:

Manufacturing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities represent the Company's consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities excluding cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of our financial services operations. We include marketable securities with our cash and cash equivalents when assessing our liquidity position as our investments are highly liquid in nature. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of our ability to meet our operating requirements, capital expenditures, equity investments, and financial obligations.

Structural costs consist of Selling, general and administrative expenses and Engineering and product development costs.

Manufacturing free cash flow consists of Net cash from operating activities and Capital Expenditures, all from our Manufacturing operations.

EBITDA reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

July 31,

Nine Months Ended

July 31, (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to NIC $ 156



$ 170



$ 119



$ 152

Plus:













Depreciation and amortization expense 47



51



144



160

Manufacturing interest expense(A) 49



60



160



176

Adjusted for:













Income tax expense (29)



(3)



(9)



(25)

EBITDA $ 281



$ 284



$ 432



$ 513





































(A) Manufacturing interest expense is the net interest expense primarily generated for borrowings that support the Manufacturing and Corporate operations, adjusted to eliminate intercompany interest expense with our Financial Services segment. The following table reconciles Manufacturing interest expense to the consolidated interest expense:

