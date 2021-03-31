Navistar selects FleetCross by MOTOR in enterprise agreement for parts cross-referencing

TROY, Mich., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar has recently signed an enterprise agreement with MOTOR Information Systems licensing FleetCross by MOTOR, the industry-leading tool for medium- and heavy-duty part numbers and truck cross-references, accurate labor times and repair information.

Trusted in the industry for over 25 years, FleetCross provides you the right medium- and heavy-duty information faster, saving your business money and increasing day-to-day efficiency. MOTOR's enterprise agreement with Navistar—a leading manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, defense vehicles and engines—will enable the company and their dealers to further expand parts cross-reference capabilities leading to increased part sales and faster turn rates.

"With this enterprise agreement with Navistar," remarks Jeff Nosek, MOTOR's Executive Vice President, Revenue, "MOTOR's FleetCross now counts all major heavy-duty truck manufacturers as direct customers. This is a further vote of confidence that FleetCross is the industry's leading 'go-to tool' for parts cross referencing, mechanical labor times and repair information."

Are you interested in selling more medium- and heavy-duty parts at a faster rate? Learn more about how FleetCross can help your business by visiting motor.com/fleetcross.

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com.

About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. To learn more about Hearst, visit Hearst.com.

