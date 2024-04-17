LISLE, Ill., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) dealer locations are ready to guide fleets through their electric vehicle (EV) journey. With more than 100 EV authorized dealers and many more in process, Navistar will have more than 30% of its dealer locations ready to support the sale and service of both International® and IC Bus® EVs. These dealers cover 41 states and seven of 10 Canadian Provinces.

To be EV authorized, dealers must:

Navistar Surpasses 100 Electric Vehicle Authorized Dealers

Provide a sales plan and resources to support the customer through the planning and delivery phases of their EV journey.

Invest in technician training to provide timely maintenance and repairs.

Invest in service equipment including lifts, tools and chargers to ensure dealers are fully prepared to diagnose all aspects of EVs and keep customer vehicles on the road.

Collectively, this represents a significant investment for dealers and is a testament to their commitment to a seamless customer experience.

"The International and IC Bus dealer network live our customer-first value and that is no different in the transition to EVs," said Debbie Shust, VP, Work Truck Business, Navistar. "A zero-emissions future requires collaboration from all stakeholders. For our customers to have a positive experience with EVs, our dealers must be appropriately prepared to sell and service them."

EV authorized dealers understand that the journey to electric vehicles is filled with uncertainty. They are focused on ensuring an exceptional customer experience from the sales process through maintenance and operation.

"We see the future of commercial transportation being more and more battery electric in certain applications," said Rick Otten, President, Cumberland, an International and IC Bus dealer with nine locations across Tennessee and Florida. "We want to be ahead of the curve to best serve our customers and provide a flawless customer service experience for all the vehicles we offer, either diesel, electric or other fuel options by application as a bridge to potentially electric as a solution. We are future proofing our business and educating ourselves so that we can be trusted advisors to our truck and bus customers in their journeys to sustainable operations, regardless of where they are in that journey now."

Navistar supports dealers and customers with a dedicated Zero Emissions team, following a three-step consultative approach to help customers more easily transition to EVs.

Consulting. Understanding concerns, motivations to adopt EVs, and discuss short- and long-term plans. This allows us to help craft an adoption roadmap for the customer which can include route and range analysis, grant funding and charging and infrastructure planning.

Charging & Infrastructure. Understanding power needs, assisting the customer in making the appropriate charging hardware decisions based on their specific routes and application, and future-proofing operations by looking at the customer's long term EV goals. Navistar and its partners can support customers in the design and build out of infrastructure and charging.

Customer Onboarding. Coordination of truck and body build timing, charging and infrastructure build as well as customer, driver and other training to ensure that when the vehicle arrives, it can be woven into customers' operations with minimal disruption.

For more information about how Navistar supports customers through the consulting process listen to the EV Road Map Podcast.

"Navistar is committed to supporting our customers' carbon reduction goals and our Zero Emissions team along with our dealers are working tirelessly to assist them in that mission," Shust added.

Currently Navistar offers the all-electric International® eMV™ Series medium-duty vehicle and the Electric CE Series from the leading electric school bus manufacturer, IC Bus, LLC.

For more information or to find a dealer near you please visit, Internationaltrucks.com or ICbus.com.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a commercial transportation solutions provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar and its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® commercial trucks and powertrains, IC Bus® school and commercial buses, OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, Fleetrite® aftermarket parts, and captive financing through Navistar Financial. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has nearly 15,000 employees worldwide and is a subsidiary of TRATON SE, the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Learn more at www.Navistar.com.

SOURCE NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP