Navistar To Invest $125 Million In Alabama

LISLE, Ill., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar, a leading maker of commercial trucks and buses, has decided to make capital investments of approximately $125 million in new and expanded manufacturing facilities in the state of Alabama, the company announced today. The investment will bring 145 additional jobs to the company's Huntsville facility.

The company, which already manufactures International® brand diesel engines at its plant in Huntsville, Ala., plans to make the new investments over the next three years. Its intent is to produce next-generation big-bore powertrains developed with its global alliance partner TRATON.

"Over the last two decades, the state of Alabama has been a wonderful partner for Navistar as we have developed and produced big-bore engines and other products in the state," said Persio Lisboa, Navistar's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Today, we are excited to have the opportunity to expand our presence in Alabama, while adding to our array of next-generation products."

The principal engine currently built at Navistar's Huntsville plant is the International® A26, a 12.4 liter big-bore engine that is offered in Class 8 on-highway trucks such as the International® LT® Series and RH™ Series, as well as in vocational trucks such as the International® HV™ Series and HX® Series.

"Navistar has been a longstanding corporate partner in our community and we are glad to see the company continues to see Huntsville as a strategic part of their growth strategy," said Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville, Alabama. "We welcome the new production component to Navistar's manufacturing operations and look forward to a successful future."

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

SOURCE Navistar

Related Links

http://www.navistar.com

