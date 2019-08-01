Navistar's Service Partnership With Love's And Speedco Goes Live

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar's warranty performance and service partnership agreement with Love's and Speedco is now fully operational, activating the commercial vehicle industry's largest service network in North America.

The partnership, initially announced in March, adds more than 320 Love's and Speedco locations and more than 1,000 technicians to Navistar's International® Truck service network, bringing the network to more than 1,000 sites in North America, in many cases with more convenient locations and hours of service. The network's capacity continues to expand, as Love's is consistently adding new locations. The companies have spent the last four months traveling the country with six training trailers, putting more than 1,000 technicians through classroom, online and hands-on training to ensure customers have a consistent experience whether going to a Love's, Speedco or International Truck dealer.

"Effective today, this newly activated partnership with Love's is providing our customers with increased repair velocity, expanding their access to same-day service for a wide array of light mechanical repairs," said Friedrich Baumann, Navistar president, Aftersales and Alliance Management. "This added repair velocity is in turn delivering enhanced uptime, which is a critical factor in our customers' business success. We are excited by this partnership with Love's, and intend to continue bringing our customers new dimensions of service, convenience and uptime."

Under the partnership agreement, most Love's and Speedco service locations are now authorized to perform warranty work with service repair times of three hours or less for all International® Class 6 through 8 trucks covered by a Navistar-issued new-product warranty, as well as the company's extended warranties and used truck warranties. Love's and Speedco locations now also accept Fleet Charge® cards, the industry's premier parts purchasing program, which guarantees customers consistent parts pricing.

"Professional drivers know that time is money, and this partnership provides them with trusted maintenance services that enable them to manage their equipment and get back on the road quickly," said Tom Edwards, vice president of truck solutions for Love's. "Navistar shares our deep commitment to taking care of the customer and we believe this partnership is the next chapter in that commitment."

More information about the partnership is available at www.internationaltrucks.com/Loves.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 490 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Navistar

Related Links

http://www.Navistar.com

