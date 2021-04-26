Navisun Advances its Solar Power Portfolio with Two Projects in Massachusetts and Announces New Pollinator Program

HINGHAM, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisun LLC, a solar independent power producer that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, announced that it has completed two solar projects in Massachusetts for a total of 3.8 MW of solar power. These projects are among the first solar projects in the state to earn the new pollinator adder through Massachusetts' SMART Program. Navisun's pollinator-friendly expertise, developed through these projects, will also enable it to implement pollinator habitats in all applicable future solar projects through its new pollinator program. These projects, one of which is a community solar project, are located in Orange and Sheffield, Massachusetts and will generate enough electricity annually to power approximately 600 homes with renewable energy.

Navisun

In an effort to help reverse the loss of essential pollinator habitats and support greater food security, Navisun worked closely with expert ecologists to initiate its new pollinator program. Navisun's program was established in large part because environmental stressors, such as land development and pesticides, have caused the number of bee colonies per hectare to decline by 90% since 1962 among U.S. crops that require bee pollination. This is a critical issue, as insects such as bees and butterflies are responsible for pollinating nearly 75% of all crops consumed by humans. As Navisun continues to expand its project portfolio, the growth of its pollinator-friendly expertise will enable it to implement pollinator habitats in all applicable future projects, which will in turn directly support farmers, food production and the environment.

The veteran solar firm has been awarded Pollinator-Friendly Certificates from the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst Clean Energy Extension enabling Navisun's two sites in Orange and Sheffield, Massachusetts to meet the requirements for the Massachusetts SMART pollinator adder. "Developing pollinator-friendly habitats is one more way Navisun demonstrates its conscientious commitment to the environment and land stewardship," said John Malloy, managing partner and co-founder of Navisun. "They are part of our underlying commitment to farmers, landowners, and the communities we serve, and we're pleased to formalize our pollinator program."

Navisun is one of the first companies to apply for and receive the recent adder to the Massachusetts SMART Program. In order to be certified as a pollinator-friendly facility, site grounds must be prepared and maintained to promote native meadow habitats under and around solar panels. Among many requirements, achieving the UMass certification includes planting native flowering herbs and shrubs, desisting from using insecticide or fungicide, maintaining bee nesting habitats, and providing safe passageways along with project fencing for small wildlife.

Project partner and Chairwoman of the Sheffield municipal government's Board of Selectmen Rene Wood shared, "Speaking as a private citizen and Sheffield's Select Board Chair, I am delighted this award has been given to Navisun for pollinator-friendly actions at their Home Road solar array. Sheffield is a Right-to-Farm community; In 2020, the Board adopted a pollinator-friendly policy to support the Agricultural Commission and residents. This award furthers our town-wide efforts and recognizes the critical role pollinators hold in our food production and well-being."

About Navisun

Navisun LLC is a solar independent power producer within the United States that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects. The Navisun team has completed numerous projects for municipal, commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional partners throughout the United States, with typical project sizes ranging from 1 to 30 megawatts. For more information, visit www.navisunllc.com.

