Naviswiss selected to complete the first single-incision navigated hip-revision procedure in the U.S.

The Swiss-designed handheld hip navigation system confirmed the existing cup implant location and successfully implanted the new cup according to the preoperative plan, all done through the main incision instead of the additional incisions at the pelvic rim normally associated with navigated hip surgeries.

The hip-revision surgery was performed on a 71-year-old female at a nationally recognized, Denver-based hospital within one of the largest healthcare systems in Colorado this spring. Naviswiss reached a major U.S. milestone, in fall 2020, when orthopedist Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle, M.D. performed the first navigated hip replacement surgery in the U.S. using the handheld smart navigation system in New York City.

"The adoption of navigation guidance for hip surgery is still quite low compared to navigation for other parts of the body," said Daniel Moore, Naviswiss Chief Commercial Officer. "For primary hip or hip revision surgery, accurate placement of components is essential to the longevity of the artificial hip and the patient's overall satisfaction with the procedure. We believe that offering a less invasive option will be instrumental in growing the navigated hip market and further position Naviswiss for success."

Naviswiss' proprietary tracking technology features Navitags, which are 95% smaller and lighter than traditional tracking devices. Providing real-time intraoperative measurements for anteversion, inclination, leg length and offset, which are highly accurate, Naviswiss does not require intraoperative fluoroscopy. The system also documents the final implantation parameters that allow surgeons and patients to review the final surgical results. Naviswiss technology can be used with planning systems and implant components from any implant manufacturers.

