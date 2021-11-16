Navitar Focus on Start-Ups Program Provides Dedicated Engineering and Manufacturing Resources to Help Start-Up Companies Launch New Products

The Navitar Focus on Start-Ups program aims to help companies move their innovative product concepts to reality. Tweet this

Members of the program will have access to a dedicated design team of optical, mechanical, electrical and application engineers, quality assurance specialists, and experts in obtaining and protecting intellectual property. Navitar offers expert optical modeling of sensor, lens, objective and tube lens combinations, unique imaging system configurations, custom camera firmware, and lens and sensor active alignment capabilities.

The newly launched program will help start-up companies reduce product development risks, decrease costs, and shorten time to market by ensuring all ISO 13485, FDA, IEC, FCC, and CE requirements are followed. Start-up companies will receive a well thought-out opto-mechanical design optimized for imaging performance and competitive success.

To join Navitar's Focus on Start-Ups program visit navitar.com/startups/ or call 585-359-4000.

###

ABOUT NAVITAR

Navitar has been designing and manufacturing thousands of unique lens systems and integrated camera and lens solutions for over 60 years. Our leading design team has cataloged thousands of base designs ranging from microscope objectives, custom cameras, and complete custom microscopy imaging systems. Navitar's extensive background IP helps shorten design times and ensures diffraction limited performance. Navitar works with large established OEM life science and industrial equipment makers along with researchers and new start-up companies.

SOURCE Navitar, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.navitar.com/

