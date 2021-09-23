Navitas and BRUSA Announce Development Partnership to Accelerate EV Adoption

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and GaN drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. GaN power ICs dominate flagship mobile fast chargers and are progressing into higher-power markets.

Dr Bernhard Budaker, vice president at BRUSA, recently introduced the company's technology roadmap and how the company is planning to develop the next generation of on-board chargers and DC-DC converters adopting new generation of GaN power semiconductor technology.

"BRUSA HyPower is convinced that Gallium Nitride – or GaN - will enable us to further improve our products. The main advantages of Navitas GaN power ICs, are simplicity of driving high-speed switching performance, increased reliability and compact form factor," said Dr. Budaker. "The technological insights provided by Navitas enable us to conduct advanced engineering projects and to ensure that BRUSA HyPower stays ahead of the competition."

"BRUSA's leading-edge insight and comprehensive review of next-generation technologies highlights how GaN power ICs help to overcome three obstacles to EV adoption: range anxiety, long charging time and cost," said Gene Sheridan, Navitas' co-founder and CEO. "With up to 70% energy savings, we estimate up to 3x faster charging, and 5% longer range or a $500 saving on a typical EV battery. With a roadmap to address on-board chargers, DC-DC converters and traction drives, Navitas estimates a potential $250 of GaN revenue per EV in 2026."

DNV – an independent, international environmental research company - estimated that the adoption of EVs worldwide could be accelerated up to 3-years earlier by adopting GaN, saving 20% of road sector emissions each year by 2050 in the process.

About BRUSA HyPower

BRUSA HyPower is a carve out legal entity of BRUSA Elektronik AG, a company founded in 1985. The company has focused on developing highly efficient power electronics for electric mobility. Today it is an acclaimed market leader in its field.

Josef Brusa, President of the Board of Directors, is convinced: "The future of mobility is electric. We have been working towards this since BRUSA was founded and now the technology is about to make a decisive breakthrough."

Today, BRUSA develops and produces technologies and products, of which the company is convinced of their long-term benefits for the environment and society.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor Limited is the industry leader in GaN power IC's, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 25 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II (NYSE: LOKB) SPAC Business Combination."

