Navitas "Electrify Our World™" at APEC 2021, with Next-Generation GaN Power ICs

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon (Si) and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight, with up to 40% energy savings. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even higher-power performance. From fast chargers to electric vehicles and from data center equipment to solar energy, GaN power ICs are replacing legacy silicon semiconductors in designs from 20W to 20kW+ as designers look to improve system performance while driving down power consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With over 20 million GaN power ICs shipped and zero confirmed field-use failures, Navitas GaNFast technology is a proven platform for higher power platforms.

GaN is projected to address markets valued at over $13B by 2026, and GaN has the potential to "Electrify Our World" and reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 2.6 Gtons annually by 2050 to help everyone achieve the climate goals of the Paris Accord.

At APEC, Navitas will highlight its partnerships with some of the world's leading companies including Dell, Lenovo, OPPO, Xiaomi, LG and many more, all of whom have developed high-efficiency, high-power-density fast chargers for smartphones or laptops using Navitas technology. The 'virtual' booth contains links to deeper technical information on all of these applications, including the very latest 100W Baseus phone/laptop charger that can charge smartphones from zero to 50% in just five minutes.

Among the devices showcased at APEC 2021 will be the NV6128, the company's most recent high-power GaNFast IC, which offers 650 V/800 V nominal/peak operation in a compact 6 mm x 8 mm PQFN package.

"Engineers trying to design next-generation, energy-saving and high-density power systems are finding that legacy silicon and early 'discrete' GaN can't help them," commented Stephen Oliver, vice president of corporate marketing and investor relations at Navitas. "GaNFast power ICs, with fully-integrated power, drive, control & protection unlock the full promise of wide band-gap technology. Taking part in APEC allows us to show visitors state-of-the-art GaN power IC design and applications, and give them access to experts with experience in how to best deploy these technologies across a variety of applications."

Navitas will present next-generation power solutions in the following presentations:

IS02 "Gallium Nitride's Penetration into the Power Silicon Market"

Stephen Oliver , VP Corporate Marketing & IR , and David Carroll , Sr. VP Worldwide Sales



On-demand, plus live Q&A from 10.30pm EST Monday , June 14 th

IS06 "Pulsed ACF for Low-Profile GaN Fast Chargers"

Xiucheng Huang , Sr. Director, Applications Eng. & Stephen Oliver , VP Corporate Marketing & IR

On-demand, plus live Q&A from 5 pm EST Monday, June 14 th

IS13 "300W Multi-Mode Totem-pole PFC Using GaN Power ICs"

Tom Ribarich, Sr. Dir. Strategic Marketing & Liming Ye, Principal Applications Engineer



On-demand, plus live Q&A from 5pm EST Wednesday, June 16 th

ES41 - Gallium Nitride (GaN): "Electrify Our World™"

Stephen Oliver , VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations



On-demand (only)

The 'virtual' conference expands the global reach of this, the world's oldest and most-respected power electronics conference, with world-wide access across multiple time-zones. Visitors can join live Q&A sessions and debates, plus view all industrial and technical sessions on-demand.

Access to the Navitas virtual booth is simple, after APEC registration. Navitas engineers are available real-time during the exhibition hours, and 1-on-1 meetings can be scheduled via the APEC application. Alternatively, a meeting can be requested via 1-ThinkGaNIC (844-654-2642) or [email protected]. The exhibition hours are on Tuesday, June 15 (10:30am–12:30pm, 2:00-6:00pm and 9:30–11:30pm EST) and Wednesday, June 16 (12:00-2:00pm and 8:00-10:00pm EST).

About APEC:

As the premier event in applied power electronics, the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer's conference; APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power supplies, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor Ltd. is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with industry-leading experience in materials, devices, IC design, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of May 1st, 2021, over 20 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero confirmed field-use failures. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II SPAC Business Combination."

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor, Ltd. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

