Navitas Highlights Next-Gen Semiconductor Innovations at Prestigious SEMICON Taiwan 2021 Conference

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and GaN drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. GaN power ICs dominate flagship mobile fast chargers and are recognized by EV and solar microinverter companies as the next-generation solution for higher-power systems, creating a potential total market estimated at $13.1B by 2026.

"SEMICON Taiwan gathers experts from industry, academia, research & academia and we are very pleased to have Mr. Dan Kinzer - a well-respected and experience industry pioneer - to present cutting-edge technology insights and market trends of compound semiconductors," said forum chair Mr. Brian LEE 李宗鴻, CSO of Win Semiconductors Corp.

Mr. Kinzer's pioneering 40-year career led to him being inducted into the International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices and ICs (ISPSD) inaugural Hall of Fame in 2018. His experience includes developing advanced power device and IC platforms, wide band-gap GaN and SiC device design, IC and power device fabrication processes, advanced IC design, semiconductor package development and assembly processes, plus design of electronic systems. Dan holds over 130 US patents, and a BSE degree in Engineering Physics from Princeton University.

"SEMICON Taiwan has a long history of presenting cutting-edge technologies that drive future innovations – and Navitas is grateful for this opportunity to present to a highly-qualified audience," said Mr. Kinzer. "GaN represents a second revolution in power electronics, a seismic shift that occurs once every 40 years."

The Navitas presentation, entitled 'Gallium Nitride: Electrify Our World™', will be broadcast at 10.50am on 7th September (Taiwan time), and will provide insight into recent developments in GaN semiconductors, including integrated GaN ICs that deliver improved performance, higher power densities and simplified design.

About SEMI

SEMI connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. In addition to its rich experiences in the microelectronics industry chain, SEMI established SEMI Energy in 2008, a cross-discipline exchange platform for the industry, government, academia, and research institutes that works with the only and the most comprehensive renewable energy ecosystem in Taiwan (three green energy supply chains - solar PV, wind power, smart energy storage and grid included), while facilitating green energy policy discussion and technology exchanges between the government and industry. SEMI also launched an energy industry committee that focuses on policy advocacy, and brings together plenty of opinion leaders through regular meetings annually to make sure members in the industry can communicate and cooperate closely to achieve the sustainable development goals. In these two years, in response to the government's energy policy, the committee has taken its services even further to hydrogen power and fuel cells, green finance and other renewable energy fields, committed to building Taiwan's largest renewable energy exchange platform for the industry, government, academia, and research institutes, thereby taking Taiwan's renewable energy industry to the next level. For more information, please visit www.semi.org, or follow us on facebook SEMI fan page.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor Limited is the industry leader in GaN power IC's, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 25 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II (NYSE: LOKB) SPAC Business Combination.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

