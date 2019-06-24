Navitas Life Sciences Provides Improved Clinical Trial Oversight and Actionable Insights Enabled by OneClinical™ Analytics, Powered by ThoughtSphere

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtSphere, a fast growing, cloud-based clinical data hub and analytics SaaS company, today announced that Navitas Life Sciences, a full service CRO, and technology-led life sciences service provider, chose ThoughtSphere to power OneClinical Analytics, which is an intelligent digital, clinical analytics platform.

"With ThoughtSphere as our partner, our OneClinical analytical platform delivers best-in-class clinical trial oversight and actionable insights for faster decision making. Enabled by AI and Machine learning, the smart mapper provides unparalleled data collation and aggregation to significantly reduce the cost in mapping highly complex studies. OneClinical is the only platform with workflow enabled issue management that empowers our clients to lower any risks to their clinical trials," said Ram Yeleswarapu, President and CEO of Navitas Life Sciences.

Over the past year ThoughtSphere has added a number of pharmaceutical companies to its customer base. The Company has also released significant new capabilities in its ThoughtSphere Cloud Platform and was recognized by CIO Review as one of the 20 most promising pharma and life sciences technology solution providers.

ThoughtSphere is exhibiting and showcasing its technology platform at Booth #1050 at the Drug Information Association (DIA) 2019 Global Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. Navitas Life Sciences is in Booth #954 and will showcase its full clinical services capabilities.

About ThoughtSphere

ThoughtSphere is a leading cloud-based clinical data hub and analytics SaaS company. Our mission is to help life science companies develop and deliver treatments to patients faster and smarter using data science. With our innovative platform, biopharma, medical device sponsors and CROs can reduce clinical development costs and optimize and enhance efficiency and effectiveness in clinical trial processes and gain near real-time actionable insights. Founded by clinical information and technology industry experts, ThoughtSphere delivers on the promise of big data to drive health innovation. For more information, visit www.ThoughtSphere.com

About Navitas Life Sciences

Navitas Life Sciences delivers platform-driven full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety solutions and services. As the dedicated life sciences brand of TAKE Solutions, Navitas Life Sciences operates across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Navitas Life Sciences combines the knowledge and experience of five legacy brands – DataCeutics, Ecron Acunova, KAI Research, Navitas, and Intelent. Thus, Navitas Life Sciences brings together the capabilities of a full-service CRO, a technology-led life sciences services provider, and expertise in analytics and data sciences to address critical challenges and drive outcomes for life sciences. Navitas has over 30 years of rich experience across 400+ phase I-IV clinical trials, 20+ therapeutic areas, and 40+ successful GCP/non-GCP audits. Our trial expertise is augmented by OneClinical, a platform that delivers trial oversight, analytics, and insights to drive successful study outcomes. For more information, visit www.NavitasLifeSciences.com

