Navitas Life Sciences Strengthens Leadership Team

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Life Sciences, a TAKE Solutions Enterprise, announced the appointment of Dr. Steve Galen as the Global Head of Clinical. He will be based out of Princeton, NJ.

Navitas Life Sciences

Steve has over 20 years of pharmaceutical and CRO industry experience. He has held key strategic and leadership roles in Covance, PRA, InVentiv Health and Syneos Health. Steve has been instrumental in scaling global businesses, leading successful tech-enabled clinical operations and has a strong track record of operations leadership, project management, technology and innovation in global roles. Steve holds a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from Drexel University, Pennsylvania.

Commenting on the appointment, Srinivasan H R, Vice Chairman and Managing Director TAKE Solutions said, "We are happy to welcome Steve Galen, Global Head of Clinical to our TAKE team. Steve's in-depth pharmaceutical industry experience and thought leadership in the Clinical space will further enhance our well-established market presence as we further widen our global footprint."

Ram Yeleswarapu, President and CEO, TAKE Solutions said, "Steve Galen is an accomplished pharma Senior Leader with an impressive track record in project management, clinical operations as well as global study start up experience in major pharmaceutical companies and CROs. His expertise in heading innovation and leading successful tech-enabled clinical operations projects is vital as TAKE spearheads on its 2021 growth strategy. On behalf of the board, I welcome him to the company."

About Navitas Life Sciences

Navitas Life Sciences delivers platform-driven full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety solutions and services. As the dedicated life sciences brand of TAKE Solutions, Navitas Life Sciences operates across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Navitas Life Sciences combines the knowledge and experience of three legacy brands - Ecron Acunova, Navitas, and Intelent. Thus, Navitas brings together the capabilities of a full-service CRO, a technology-led life sciences services provider, and expertise in analytics and data sciences to address critical challenges and drive outcomes for life sciences. Navitas has over 30 years of rich experience across 330+ phase I-IV clinical trials, 20+ therapeutic areas, and 40+ successful GCP/non-GCP audits. Our trial expertise is augmented by OneClinical, a platform that delivers trial oversight, analytics, and insights to drive successful study outcomes.

For more information, please visit: www.navitaslifesciences.com

About TAKE Solutions

TAKE Solutions delivers domain-intensive services in Life Sciences and Supply Chain Management.

In the fast-growing Life Sciences space, TAKE offers clients a unique combination of full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety services backed by unique technology expertise. Our range of services span from clinical trials to regulatory submissions to post-marketing safety, all backed by insights derived through proprietary industry networks forums. With a team of leading Life Sciences experts, best-in-class systems and processes, and bespoke, industry-specific technology and analytics, TAKE delivers successful outcomes for clients. Our global roster of clients includes large and small innovator biopharmaceutical companies as well as generics manufacturers.

In Supply Chain Management, TAKE focuses on high-margin niches in engineering services. Our offerings include engineering, sourcing and technology services. We help clients design and build high quality products, benefit from a global smart sourcing platform, and transform their businesses by leveraging the latest technology.

With operations spread across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, TAKE is a Public Company, listed in India on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Led by a team of industry stalwarts and domain experts, TAKE has been growing steadily with FY18 revenues touching INR 15,872 Mn, (USD 246 Mn).

For more information, please visit www.takesolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Mullen

207405@email4pr.com

609-454-7753

SOURCE Navitas Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.navitaslifesciences.com

