Navitas Powers Baseus 100W to Fast-Charge Smartphones from 0 to 50% in just five minutes

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than silicon and Navitas' proprietary GaNFast™ power ICs deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with legacy silicon chips.

The Baseus GaN2 100W charger has a single USB-C output and measures only 67 x 30 x 55 mm (111 cc), is a featherweight 178 g, and retails for only $34. These specifications make it 40% smaller, 40% lighter and 50% lower retail price than premium silicon-based chargers.

"With 100W of charging power, users can charge a 4500mAh battery phone from 0 to 50% in just five minutes," said Mr Long Kou CHEN ( 陈龙扣先生) Baseus' vice GM, Tech Charger Products. "Moreover, Quick Charge 5 enables 100W of charging power to provide better performance in areas like fast-charging laptops. With thanks to the Navitas team for their help bringing the GaN2 100W to market so quickly, users can replace the original large laptop charger – plus phone and tablet chargers – with one, small, light device."

"Baseus are a future-facing company, with a laser-focus on user experience which means that they are at the leading edge of not only power semiconductor technology with Navitas, but also in terms of control and fast-charging with Qualcomm Technologies Inc.," said Stephen Oliver, Navitas vice president of corporate marketing and investor relations. "The mobile fast-charger market is only the start for GaN, as we expand into higher-power markets like TVs, home connectivity, data centers, EVs / eMobility and solar, attacking an estimated $13B power semiconductor market by 2026."

The GaN2 100W (model #CCGAN100CS) uses the NV6125 650V GaNFast power IC, running in a high-speed, soft-switching circuit. Alternative discrete GaN solutions require increased component count, larger PCB footprints and higher system cost without integrated protection circuits, creating inherent reliability risks. In contrast, Navitas GaNFast power ICs have integrated drive, control and protection circuits that enable unparalleled energy efficiency, robustness & reliability, operating frequencies, design simplicity, system cost and PCB footprint reduction.

Founded by CU in 2011, Baseus is a consumer electronics brand under Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co., Limited which integrates research and development, design, production and sales. The name 'Baseus' is simplified from the brand slogan "Based on user", which represents that the brand insists on thinking from the perspective of users, and the products are designed with high aesthetic and practical value.

10 years of growth have enabled Baseus to become a leading enterprise in China's consumer electronics industry, and the company always adhered to the design philosophy of design innovation and practical aesthetic, focusing on the new technology and environmentally friendly materials, while integrating fashion elements into product

Navitas Semiconductor Ltd. is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with industry-leading experience in materials, devices, IC design, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of April 1st, 2021, over 18 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II SPAC Business Combination."

