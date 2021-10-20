Navitas Semiconductor Debuts Trading on Nasdaq

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon, and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. GaNFast power ICs are integrated in over 130 mobile chargers, which is more than all other GaN companies combined, and includes fast chargers from Xiaomi, Dell, Lenovo, LG, Amazon, OPPO, Anker, Belkin and dozens of other major OEMs. As of October 2021, over 30 million GaNFast power ICs had been shipped with zero field failures, demonstrating excellent quality and reliability in the mobile market, and paving the way for expansion into consumer, solar, energy storage, data center and EV markets.

All of Navitas' co-founders are still with the company and celebrated at the Nasdaq podium, including Gene Sheridan, CEO, Dan Kinzer, COO/CTO, Nick Fichtenbaum, VP Engineering and Jason Zhang, VP Applications and Technical Marketing. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

The opening bell ceremony was broadcast live by TV networks including Fox, CNBC, and Bloomberg, and live-streamed via Facebook to the entire Navitas team and investors around the world, with local parties in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Manila and many other Navitas locations.

"It's an exciting day, and a great chance to congratulate the whole next-gen power eco-system, from talented IC designers plus dedicated sales and applications teams, to partner customers and allied investors," said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. "The first seven years have seen extreme growth in Navitas IP, revenues, customers… and we're looking forward to the next seven years, as we look to accelerate the transition to EVs, save billions in data center electricity costs and lower CO 2 emissions by up to 2.6 Gtons/year by 2050. Let's Go GaNFast!"

Significant Navitas investors sent congratulatory messages which were displayed on the Nasdaq tower in Times Square, and many joined the Navitas team on stage. The Navitas mascots "Gallie and Nitro" (gallium, Ga and Nitrogen, N) made their official US debut, representing the speed of GaN and the energy of "Planet Navitas". Fast-charger customer videos from Lenovo, OPPO, Spigen, Satechi and UGREEN featured the GaNFast branding and attributes of speed, lightweight and slim profile. Key environmental benefits of GaN were also highlighted, with each GaN power IC shipped saving up to 4 kg of CO 2 emissions versus legacy silicon chips.

Navitas completed its business combination with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II ("Live Oak II") on October 19th. "We're celebrating along with the Navitas team today," said Rick Hendrix, formerly Live Oak II's CEO and now board member at Navitas. "This is a deep-tech business, and the Navitas team comprehensively and confidently educated investors on the next-gen technology, the diverse markets and the detailed business model that makes GaN power ICs a great long-term story. We're confidently locked-in with the Navitas senior management team for several years, which shows our commitment to this game-changing technology and our long-term investors"

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor is the industry leader in GaN power IC's, founded in 2014. Navitas' common shares and warrants will begin trading on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols "NVTS" and "NVTSW". Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported field failures.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak II raised $253 million in December 2020, and, prior to October 20, 2021, its units, Class A common stock and warrants are listed on the NYSE under the tickers "LOKB.U," "LOKB" and LOKB WS," respectively. Live Oak II was a blank-check company whose business purpose was to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak II was led by an experienced team of managers, operators and investors who have played important roles in helping build and grow profitable public and private businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, to create value for stockholders. The team has experience operating and investing in a wide range of industries, bringing a diversity of experiences as well as valuable expertise and perspective.

