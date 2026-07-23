Navitas Solar and Caelux Join Forces to Accelerate India's Renewable Energy Goals

Large-Scale Production Partnership Creates Complete Domestic Pathway for High Efficiency Solar Modules

SURAT, India and BALDWIN PARK, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Solar Private Limited (Navitas Solar), a leading solar module manufacturer in India, and Caelux Corporation (Caelux), a global leader in perovskite solar technology, today announced a milestone commercialization partnership to deliver ultra-high efficiency solar modules that combine both perovskite and silicon solar layers. The five-year, 5 GW partnership will couple Caelux's energy-producing glass tech with Navitas' N-Type TOPCon solar technology, creating Hybrid Tandem modules with industry-leading efficiencies of up to 28%. Bringing domestically produced next-generation modules to the market, this collaboration helps advance India's 2035 60% clean energy goal.

Strengthening India's Clean Energy Leadership

"We are pleased to partner with Navitas Solar, a true visionary dedicated to scaling this important energy technology in India, one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets," said Scott Graybeal, CEO, Caelux Corporation. "By integrating our technology into its module, Navitas Solar is taking the lead in India's ambitious clean energy goals, both in terms of domestic production and deployment. Together, we aim to deliver advanced solar solutions that support India's clean energy transition while strengthening its domestic manufacturing capabilities."

India recently reached over 150 GW of installed solar power making it the third largest country in terms of deployed solar. To continue this trajectory and achieve Prime Minister Modi's pledge of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, with solar as the primary driver, the country needs to install 350 GW of renewables in less than four years. By significantly improving the power density compared to silicon-only modules, the new module with the companies' combined technology speeds up the deployment rate for solar power, playing an important role in meeting the country's clean energy objectives.

"As India enters the next phase of its renewable energy journey, the focus must extend beyond capacity expansion to manufacturing globally competitive, high-efficiency technologies within the country," said Ankit Singhania, Co-Founder and Director, Navitas Solar. "Our partnership with Caelux marks an important milestone in that journey. By combining our manufacturing expertise with Caelux's pioneering perovskite technology, we are creating one of India's earliest pathways for large-scale production of Hybrid Tandem solar modules. Crucially, this leap in world-class technology and scale will serve as a powerful engine to fuel the Government of India's ambitious vision of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to innovation, market leadership, and self-reliance."

India's Most Integrated Solar Value Chain Meets Next-Generation Efficiency

The partnership unites two of the industry's leaders in solar integration and technology. Navitas Solar brings its vertically integrated multi-gigawatt manufacturing platform, while Caelux adds world-leading perovskite technology. The companies are targeting to have commercial production available by 2028 that meet Approved List of Module Manufacturers (ALMM) eligibility requirements.

"Navitas Solar is living proof that India's energy transition will be won by coupling advanced technology with Indian supply chains, and Indian jobs," said Vish Iyer, Managing Director, India & West Asia, Caelux Corporation. "By integrating Caelux's energy producing glass to create high-efficiency modules, Navitas is helping India leap forward towards its clean energy goals."

About Navitas Solar Private Limited

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, Navitas Solar is one of India's leading solar module manufacturers. The company specializes in Mono PERC and high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon solar modules ranging from up to 720W. Navitas Solar is the only vertically integrated solar manufacturing platform in India with backward and forward integration capabilities - including manufacturing solar encapsulants, offering EPC services, and an expansive IPP portfolio. For more information, please visit: navitassolar.com

About Caelux Corporation

Headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, Caelux is a global leader in perovskite solar technology (an advanced crystalline structure that turns sunlight into electricity) development and manufacturing, delivering the lowest cost form of new energy generation. The company's proprietary technology transforms the top glass of solar modules into a second power generation layer, increasing energy density by up to 30% and improving LCOEs (levelized cost of electricity) by 20% or more. Through integrative design, low-cost structure, and scalable manufacturing, Caelux is unlocking a step-function advancement for the energy industry. For more information, please visit: caelux.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding commercialization of CaeluxGlass® technology, manufacturing capacity, efficiency performance, production volumes, and timelines. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks including technology development challenges, regulatory approvals, market conditions, supply chain factors, and policy changes that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither Navitas Solar Private Limited nor Caelux Corporation undertakes any obligation to update these statements.

Media Contacts

Navitas Solar Private Limited

Aarya Shah

[email protected]

Caelux Corporation

Jessica Fishman

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SOURCE Caelux Corporation