Navix Announces Partnership with Avenue Logistics to Provide an Automated Freight Audit & Invoicing Solution to Support Growth

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navix has partnered with Avenue Logistics to provide an end-to-end solution for their freight auditing and invoicing. Through this partnership, Avenue will be able to accelerate its growth without having to add additional headcount to its back-office staff.

Before Navix, Avenue was using its current TMS system to audit and process invoices. This approach required human intervention to upload, classify, and process all the documents into the system, which was time-consuming, costly, and required hiring more staff in order to scale the business. By selecting Navix's AI-powered, intuitive, software-as-a-service platform the Avenue team will be able to automate their freight audit and invoicing, have access to real-time data to make better business decisions, and improve their growth and profitability.

"Navix provided the vision, technology, and team, which were exactly what we at Avenue were looking for in a partner to help continue our growth," said Patrick O'Connor, CFO at Avenue Logistics. "We are confident that this partnership will not only be a catalyst for our growth but will improve our efficiency and the relationships we have with our customer and carrier partners."

Freight audit and invoicing has been a constant challenge in the logistics industry. Most companies have responded by increasing their staff or outsourcing the process which presents numerous risks and challenges. However, with Navix, companies like Avenue are realizing they can take an innovative approach and as a result, scale profitably, optimize their operational efficiency, and improve their customer and carrier relationships.

"This partnership with Avenue Logistics underscores the innovation and transformation we are bringing to the freight industry," said Eric Krueger, Co-Founder and CEO of Navix. "Like all of our other clients, we know that the quickest road to growth is through Navix. With Avenue Logistics on this same path, we know they will experience the same kind of growth."

About Navix

Navix automates freight audit & invoicing for freight brokers and 3PLs easily and delivers results immediately. Navix reduces DSO by a minimum of 3 days, which improves cash flow that can be re-invested in your organization. Navix uses machine learning and AI to flag errors instantly and enable auto resolutions, and easy disputes without having to search for a single pdf, invoice, or document. This enables workers to perform more efficiently and effectively and allows them to focus on the growth of their business. For more information, visit https://www.navix.io.

About Avenue Logistics

Avenue Logistics is a freight brokerage specializing in reliable over-the-road capacity with a focus on dedicated and private fleet backhaul with a strong sense of human connection. Avenue is headquartered in downtown Chicago, with offices in Kansas City, MO and Denver, CO. For more information visit: avenuelogistics.com

SOURCE Navix.io, Inc.