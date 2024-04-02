Navix Announces Partnership with Dependable Supply Chain Services to Provide an Automated Freight Audit & Invoicing Solution

Navix's scalable solution will improve efficiency, optimize the business, and enable growth.

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navix has partnered with Dependable Supply Chain Services to deliver a comprehensive, automated solution to manage their freight auditing and invoicing. Through this partnership, Dependable will be able to automate its invoicing and auditing process and no longer require as much human intervention in the process. Implementing Navix will enable Dependable to optimize the skills and expertise of their team by assigning them to other strategic areas of the business.

Navix will help us continue to earn a reputation for integrity, service, and diversity that is unmatched. Post this Dependable Supply Chain Services

Before Navix, Dependable had a manual audit and invoicing process that included the use of emails and phone calls. This approach was inefficient and was difficult to scale without adding additional headcount which impacted profitability, efficiencies and limited their ability to increase cash flow. By selecting Navix's AI-powered, software-as-a-service platform, Dependable will automate their freight audit and invoicing, lower their costs, increase operational efficiency, and have access to real-time data to make better business decisions which will help accelerate growth.

"Dependable understands the importance of providing our team with the tools required to be successful and what is needed for our company to be leaders in our industry," said, Ken Daniel, with Dependable. "We believe the Partnership with Navix will help us continue to earn a reputation for integrity, service, and diversity that is unmatched in our industry, "The Dependable Difference'"

It has long been accepted by 3PLs and freight brokers that errors in auditing and invoicing were just part of the cost of doing business. To address these challenges, most companies would turn to inefficient approaches or ill-equipped technology to help. However, with Navix, companies like Dependable realize they can get up and running quickly, improve the efficiency of their personnel, and get on the road to growth by lowering DSO which results in improved cash flow that can be used to invest in strategic business initiatives.

"This partnership with Dependable is another proof point of the transformation that we are bringing to the logistics industry," said Eric Krueger, Co-Founder and CEO of Navix. "We have known for a long time that that quickest road to growth for 3PLs and freight brokers is through Navix, and I am excited to see Dependable realize the same."

About Navix

Navix automates freight audit & invoicing for freight brokers and 3PLs easily and delivers results immediately. Navix reduces DSO by a minimum of 3 days, which improves cash flow that can be re-invested in your organization. Navix uses machine learning and AI to flag errors instantly and enable auto resolutions, and easy disputes without having to search for a single pdf, invoice, or document. This enables workers to perform more efficiently and effectively and allows them to focus on the growth of their business. For more information, visit https://www.navix.io.

About Dependable Supply Chain Services

Dependable Supply Chain Services / Dependable Highway Express, is an industry-leading asset based third-party logistics company with over 75 years of experience in distribution, warehousing, consolidation, and transportation. Established in 1950 with a single bobtail truck, we now have five integrated divisions that work seamlessly to meet the needs and demands of our customers' business requirements. Dependable has been a family-owned and operated company, committed to providing the absolute best in service supply chain solutions for businesses of all sizes and varieties. Today, our leadership team is proud to carry on our tradition into the future and continue creating best-in-class end-to-end logistics solutions for customers and partners. For more information, visit godependable.com

https://www.godependable.com/

SOURCE Navix.io, Inc.