Navix Announces Partnership with Echo Global Logistics to Provide Automated Freight Audit & Invoicing Solution

News provided by

Navix.io, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

Navix's scalable solution will deliver greater efficiency and improved customer service for Echo 

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navix has partnered with Echo Global Logistics to provide an end-to-end solution for their auditing and invoicing. Through this partnership, Echo will be able to provide better service to their carriers and clients by automating the invoice exception process to realize improved business efficiency without adding additional headcount.

Continue Reading
Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics

Prior to Navix, Echo resolved exceptions using their TMS system, a time-consuming process that required numerous personnel. With Navix's AI powered, intuitive, software-as-a-service platform, the Echo team will be able to improve visibility into their invoicing exceptions and discrepancies and also provide real-time data to make more informed business decisions.

"Navix's technology allows Echo to target specific objectives to increase efficiency, and its configurable solutions around business rules are a major benefit," said Pete Rogers, CFO at Echo Global Logistics. "We chose Navix because of its unique approach connectivity with carriers and technology which allows us to easily identify the root cause of the exception, and customized business rules which allow us to resolve that in a far more efficient manner for our carriers and clients."

The freight industry has been challenged by the freight audit and invoicing process for years. The approach to address this challenge has been to either increase staff or outsource the process entirely. However, with Navix, companies like Echo are realizing they can scale profitably, improve their operational efficiency, and improve their customer and carrier relationships.

"Our partnership with Echo Global Logistics is another example of how Navix is helping transform the freight industry", said Eric Krueger, Co-Founder and President of Navix. "We are excited to watch how our solution enables them to scale profitably, optimize cash flow and improve their customer and carrier relationships."

About Navix
Navix delivers the only freight audit and invoicing platform that reduces days sales outstanding (DSO) by greater than three days. Navix is the first solution that uses AI and machine learning to automate every step of the cash conversion cycle. By doing so, Navix helps our clients improve cash flow, virtually eliminate invoicing errors, increase profitability, and optimize operational efficiencies. For more information, visit https://www.navix.io.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

SOURCE Navix.io, Inc.

Also from this source

Navix Announces Partnership with MercuryGate to Enable Customers to Automate Their Freight Audit and Invoicing Processes

Navix Announces Partnership with MercuryGate to Enable Customers to Automate Their Freight Audit and Invoicing Processes

Navix, the leading AI enabled cash conversion platform for 3PLs, and freight brokers have formed a partnership agreement with MercuryGate. As a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.