Navjoy Joins the ×2 Connect Bosch Video Partner Program

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navjoy announces its new status as a Gold level partner in the ×2 Connect Bosch Video Partner Program. The program offers access to the sales tools, training, and support for designing Bosch intelligent video systems that provide the greatest benefits to Navjoy customers.

"We are excited to partner with Bosch and bring the company's video AI technology to our customers in the transportation space," said Navjoy CEO Navin Nageli.

Trusted NAVigators in transportation and technology

"Bosch welcomes Navjoy to the ×2 Connect Video Partner Program," said Rob Dermody, Customer Loyalty Manager for Bosch. "We look forward to working with the team at Navjoy to deliver on a shared goal to ensure end users gain the most value from their investments in Bosch video systems."

Delivering new value with Bosch

The industry is moving toward the next generation IoT that combines artificial intelligence with the Internet of Things (AIoT). AIoT video cameras from Bosch automatically detect and alert to safety risks, such as slow or stopped vehicles, traffic queues and congestion, and vehicles traveling the wrong way. At the same time, the cameras classify objects as pedestrians, bicycles, motorcycles, cars, trucks, and buses to generate comprehensive data on vehicle and vulnerable road user movements for analysis. This historical data helps traffic engineers better understand roadway usage to manage volume, mobility, and safety.

"Several smart city technologies can and should be applied to transportation, but right now, Artificial Intelligence cameras are at the top of the list," said Nageli. "Image recognition and analytic capabilities have evolved dramatically in recent years and AI cameras have the biggest potential for dramatic change."

About Navjoy

Navjoy is a leader in identifying, evaluating, and implementing advanced technologies for Departments of Transportations. Technology is giving us the opportunity to tackle problems and manage systems in exciting new ways. From data collection, analytics, network engineering to advanced technologies management and integrations to software platform, we have the technology and expertise to drive your agency to success.

