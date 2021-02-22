Navjoy Launches NueGOV Software Designed for Transportation Agencies

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navjoy Inc., a Colorado-based technology company, is excited to announce our comprehensive, cloud-based transportation collaboration platform, NueGOV. Our company has more than two decades of experience in the transportation and traffic operations space, which allowed us to create a software to solve age-old government agency problems and eliminate traditional limitations.

NueGOV by Navjoy (PRNewsfoto/Navjoy Inc.) NueGOV Transportation Collaboration Platform (PRNewsfoto/Navjoy Inc.)

The NueGOV transportation collaboration platform streamlines several agency processes from asset management and data collection to work zone tracking and inter-agency communication, all while combining transportation-specific data into one secure, convenient location. More specifically, it offers a few distinguishing features designed to innovate the industry:

Asset lifecycle planning: Visualize which assets need to be replaced based on age or condition each year.

Visualize which assets need to be replaced based on age or condition each year. Budget forecasting: Illuminates planned costs to replace all necessary assets each year and provides comparison to determine the most cost-effective replacement option.

Illuminates planned costs to replace all necessary assets each year and provides comparison to determine the most cost-effective replacement option. Open API integrations: Allows data exchange with several Internet of Things (IoT) and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) vendors and devices such as Bosch cameras and iCone.

Allows data exchange with several Internet of Things (IoT) and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) vendors and devices such as Bosch cameras and iCone. Real-time work zone information – Track and coordinate closure information across jurisdictional boundaries to inform the travelling public and other stakeholders.

– Track and coordinate closure information across jurisdictional boundaries to inform the travelling public and other stakeholders. Traffic incident management – Organizational collaboration of teams, assets, meetings, training and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

– Organizational collaboration of teams, assets, meetings, training and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Automated project requests, responses, and documentation: A digitized request system allows construction project needs and requests to go through proper, digital channels so processes are consistent, simplified, and automatically documented.

We worked with several state a local transportation agencies and ITS vendors to fine tune these functions and ensure NueGOV has highly sought-after features designed to fit the needs of today's forward-thinking transportation professionals. Because of this, we have several real-world examples of our software in action and the momentous impact it can have on agency processes.

"The NueGOV platform will help Navjoy transform the transportation industry into a collaborative, innovative, and streamlined space that not only satisfies, but surpasses, the expectations and safety needs of today's travelers," Navjoy Founder and CEO, Navin Nageli, said. "It's time to trust our data and work with real-time actionable information to solve not just today's problems, but tomorrow's, too."

If you are interested in learning more about our software, please visit www.navjoyinc.com or email us at [email protected].

Contact:

John Cargile

720-399-4402

[email protected]

SOURCE Navjoy Inc.