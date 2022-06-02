NAVOMI Celebrates 2 years of LATAM Partnership with LivePerson

SÃO PAULO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVOMI today announced 2 years of successful partnership with LivePerson to provide implementation and consulting services for the company's flagship platform for customer care, sales, and marketing: the Conversational Cloud. LivePerson was recently named the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the World by Fast Company. Their Conversational Cloud helps brands create Curiously Human™ digital experiences — experiences where AI understands consumers' intents, connects them to brands across channels, and delivers meaningful outcomes for consumers, agents, and brands.

NAVOMI's implementation expertise and industry knowledge, coupled with LivePerson's advanced technology, gives clients the support and tools they need. In order to unlock and unify data from the rapidly growing number of apps and systems. Powered by nearly one billion conversational interactions per month on the company's Conversational Cloud, LivePerson's AI helps customer care, sales, and marketing teams deliver and automate more meaningful, natural-feeling conversations.

"Consumers want to interact with companies through the channels they prefer, especially the messaging channels they love using to connect with family and friends. The demand in Latin America for these kinds of experiences is growing exponentially, and brands need to undertake a digital transformation process to keep up with consumer expectations ." said Antonio Santos, General Manager LATAM at LivePerson, "It is with great satisfaction that we count on the strategic partnership with NAVOMI in Brazil to support us in meeting this demand and adding value by incorporating and integrating LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, which combines the power of AI with a suite of advanced tools that help companies increase revenue, cut costs, and make conversations more helpful and meaningful for brands and consumers."

As a LivePerson Partner, NAVOMI helps clients address conversational experiences to tune into and interact with their customers just as they would a friend. Through this strategic alliance, brands can now leverage LivePerson's technology combined with NAVOMI's proprietary implementation and operating approach to deliver truly personalized conversational experiences at scale through popular messaging channels. Some of these include: SMS, Facebook Messenger, Apple Messages for Business, WhatsApp, and more.

Founded in 2009, NAVOMI helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through enterprise data integrations, specializing in CRM implementations and AI Chatbot optimizations. With years of CX experience, the world's most admired companies leverage our technology, strategy and services to deliver millions of simple, seamless, and satisfying customer experiences every day, and on every platform. NAVOMI is a trusted partner of a growing number of organizations that provide or consume cloud technologies. Learn more at www.navomi.com .

