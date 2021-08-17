Navrogen Inc. and Tavotek Biotherapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Improve Therapeutic Efficacy of Antibody Pipeline Agents

CHEYNEY, Pa. and AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navrogen Inc. ("Navrogen"), a biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing therapies for cancer and immune-related disorders, and Tavotek Biotherapeutics ("Tavotek"), a biotech company focusing on novel multi-specific antibodies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, announced today that they have entered into a strategic collaboration to identify and develop experimental monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Under the agreement, Navrogen and Tavotek will collaborate on the development of future Tavotek oncology assets while utilizing Navrogen's proprietary screening technology to identify mAb leads that are susceptible to Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors. HIO is a process by which tumors produce factors that suppress a patient's humoral immune response against malignant tissues as well as diminish therapeutic response of immune-mediated anti-cancer therapies. Working with Navrogen's HIO platform technologies and its expertise in patient tumor screening methods, the teams will identify and/or engineer HIO-refractory antibodies that are effective across a wide range of HIO-positive cancers leading to innovative treatment options for patients with limited therapeutic options.

About Navrogen™ Inc

Navrogen is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery of tumor-produced Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are associated with suppressed humoral immunity, poor prognosis and limited therapeutic response of immune-mediated anti-cancer therapies. The company's mission is to develop first-in-class agents that can overcome the immunosuppressive effects of HIO factors by employing its proprietary screening and engineering technologies as well as diagnostic assays that can identify patients whose tumors produce HIO factors to advise physicians on therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.navrogen.com.

About Tavotek Biotherapeutics

Tavotek is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Tavotek has a rich pipeline of product candidates at various stages of development for cancer, autoimmune conditions, and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.tavotek.com.

