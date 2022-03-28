Navrogen Presents Preclinical Data on Its NAV-001 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Program at the 12th World ADC Conference in London

CHEYNEY, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navrogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing therapies for cancer and immune-related disorders, will be presenting new preclinical data on its NAV-001 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program at the 12th World ADC Conference in London, UK, on Wednesday, March 30th.

NAV-001 targets mesothelin, a cell surface protein over-expressed on various malignancies, including breast, colon, lung and mesothelioma cancers. Certain antibody-drug conjugates targeting mesothelin are negatively affected by Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are produced in the tumor microenvironment. These HIO factors are able to directly bind to affected ADCs and suppress their efficient binding and internalization, thereby lowering their therapeutic activity against target cells. To overcome this mechanism of suppression, Navrogen has employed its proprietary HIO factor screening and block-removed immunoglobulin technology (BRITE) to engineer HIO refractory mesothelin-targeting agents. With the BRITE feature and a novel payload, NAV-001 has demonstrated significant in vivo efficacy across a wide array of mesothelin-positive cancer models.