NAVSUP Awards NOBLE a Spot on its 10-year, $20B, WEXMAC 2.1 TITUS Contract for Supply & Logistics Support in the US.

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOBLE announced on Friday, September 5th, that it was awarded a spot on the NAVSUP WEXMAC 2.1 TITUS contract modification. This award enables NOBLE to compete with other WEXMAC awardees to provide a wide range of expeditionary supply and logistics services across the continental United States. WEXMAC 2.1 is the Navy's next-generation logistics support vehicle, covering the continental U.S. and Alaska, expanding the areas covered under WEXMAC 2.0. The regions covered with this modification include locations on and off U.S. Government installations.

NOBLE will provide expeditionary supply and logistics support for the U.S. Government in the CONUS region as an awardee of the Naval Supply Systems Command's WEXMAC 2.1 TITUS contract. Services include logistics, sustainment, theater distribution, and support for exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

With WEXMAC 2.0 contract performance beginning in January 2025, NOBLE offers support in 56 countries throughout Europe and Western Asia, Japan, and the Philippines. It will now provide additional support under WEXMAC 2.1 in the CONUS region.

"Expanding NOBLE's reach on the WEXMAC contract gives us an opportunity to provide professional, cost-effective project support to our customers throughout the U.S.," stated Tom Noble, co-founder and CEO of NOBLE. "We look forward to working with NAVSUP to ensure rapid responses to their critical requirements."

WEXMAC, or the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract, is a U.S. government contracting vehicle managed by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). Its purpose is to provide fast, agile contracting for military forces operating in remote or austere locations. It supports all six phases of military operations for geographic combatant commands, coalition partners, and other federal agencies. Services include logistics, sustainment, theater distribution, and support for exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. It encompasses a range of products and services for sustainment capabilities to set theaters, enable joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational operations, and support theater operations.

WEXMAC 2.1 is a 10-year IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contract with a maximum ceiling of $20 billion. The WEXMAC 2.1 initiative focuses explicitly on emerging requirements for the Territorial Integrity of the United States (TITUS).

Services provided under NOBLE's WEXMAC contracts include base operations and life support services, construction equipment, material handling equipment, crane services, lodging, conference, and catering services, medical services, force protection services, communications services, logistics and transportation services, food, rations, water supplies, clothing, petroleum, oils, lubricants, construction supplies, personal items, medical supplies, and other supplies.

ABOUT NOBLE

NOBLE is a leader in global sustainment and operations support for the U.S. Military and civilian government. The company offers an unparalleled range of mission-critical products and services, including top brands and cutting-edge solutions across six domains: aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, and tactical. With operations in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, NOBLE rapidly deploys routine and emergency orders, even to high-risk geographical areas. Visit www.noble.com to learn more.

