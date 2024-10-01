NAVY AWARDS ENGINEERING SERVICES NETWORK $35.6 MILLION CONTRACT for Maintenance Figure of Merit (MFOM) Family of Applications Maintenance Support

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN), a leading engineering and IT solutions company based in Woodbridge, VA, announced today that it has won a $35.6 million follow-on contract from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic).

ESN officials said they will deliver Software Maintenance, Engineering, Technical, and Management Support Services to the Enterprise Systems Department of NIWC Atlantic. These services will include Program Management Support, Cloud Infrastructure Management, Database Management Support, Application Management Support, Cybersecurity Accreditation and Risk Management Support, Test and Evaluation Support, and Modeling Support. The work will be performed primarily in Norfolk, VA, which begins immediately, and includes a 5-year contract with a base year plus four one-year options.

"We're honored to have been awarded this contract and to continue to work with Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic)," said ESN President & COO, Douglas Lopez, a service-disabled US Marine veteran. "We have been a steadfast partner with NIWC Atlantic for over 15 years, with a track record of implementing cost effective solutions through technical innovation and AGILE/ Model-Based engineering methodologies. We are excited to be able to provide a broader range of Independent Validation and Verification (IV&V) software application testing and Production Support that will provide exceptional software solutions to our MFOM government team and our Naval Warfighters".

About Engineering Services Network, Inc.

ESN is a trusted leader in engineering and technology solutions. Founded in 1995, ESN is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that proudly stands "Shoulder to Shoulder®" with our military and government customers, delivering critical services for missions that matter. ESN provides our military and government customers with mission-critical services in the areas of Acquisition Management, Engineering & Technical Services, Information Technology & Cybersecurity, Logistics & Maintenance, Software Development and Test & Evaluation. ESN customer experience includes the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Veteran's Administration and other federal agencies.

Based in Woodbridge, VA, ESN has regional and field offices throughout the U.S. and worldwide. ESN is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has achieved Software Engineering Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for Services and Development. Visit ESN at esncc.com.

