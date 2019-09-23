Navy Awards McKean Engineering Contract

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that it was awarded a new Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWC PD) cost-plus contract valued at more than $21M. The contract has a five year period of performance.

This award includes engineering, logistics, and technical services for the Auxiliary Machinery Systems division at NSWC PD. Tasking will include studies and analysis of main propulsion steam, secondary steam, air conditioning and refrigeration, compressed air, ventilation and auxiliary machinery for all classes of aircraft carriers, surface ships, and submarines.

McKean has received several new contracts from NSWC PD over the last month. This contract reflects a continuation of service for these specific programs spanning more than a dozen years.

"McKean engineers and analysts have supported this work since the early days of our company" said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "The mission has evolved, and with our partners, we are ready to continue support to these important programs." McKean's team includes seven companies.

Work will be executed primarily in Philadelphia, PA. McKean is seeking additional Software Developers, Program and Financial Analysts, and Engineers related to this effort. Information on open positions for Philadelphia and all McKean locations can be found at https://jobs.mckean-defense.com/.

Additional Information:

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

