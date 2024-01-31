Navy Awards Sayres Defense $280M Prime Contract

Sayres Defense

31 Jan, 2024, 16:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayres Defense, a leading provider of systems engineering and mission support services to the Department of Defense, was awarded a prime, full and open contract by the Department of Navy to support NAVSEA through the PMS 300/PMS 325 Professional Support Services contract. The single award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a total contract value of $280M if all options are exercised. 

Sayres Defense
Sayres Defense

Under this new contract, Sayres will partner with the Navy and industry teammates to deliver program management, engineering support, logistics management, concept design and analysis, and post delivery services. "Sayres is proud of the decades of support we have provided to the Navy, and we are honored to have been selected to support NAVSEA's critical PMS 300 and PMS 325 missions." said Sayres Defense CEO, Tim Reardon.

About Sayres Defense 

Sayres is a leader in defense mission support services to the US Navy, Department of Defense, and broader National Security community. With decades of experience and proven results, Sayres Defense mission focused capabilities include strategy, planning, systems engineering, logistics, acquisition support, full-cycle fleet operations, personnel training, and intelligence and security.

Sayres Defense is also the parent company of Joint Research and Development (JRAD). JRAD is a leading provider of test and evaluation services, total life-cycle acquisition support, medical and public health preparedness, and science and technology research and development to government customers including DOD, DHS, and Federal Civilian Agencies. JRAD has extensive expertise in defense and homeland critical areas including weapons of mass destruction, emerging CBRN threats, modeling and simulation, systems engineering and integration and laboratory and non-laboratory sciences. 

