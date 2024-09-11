Navy Band to give patriotic concert at Constitution Hall

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Come celebrate the 249th birthday of the U.S. Navy with your United States Navy Band Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at DAR Constitution Hall, 1776 D. St., Washington, D.C. While the performance is free and open to the public, the performance is one of the band's most popular public concerts of the year and advanced ticket reservations are required. To reserve your tickets, visit the Navy Band's website at www.navyband.navy.mil.

Chief Musician Dennys Moura sings a solo accompanied by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters and Concert Band. Hosted by the vice chief of naval operations and featuring the U.S. Navy Band, the Navy Birthday Concert highlighted the Navy’s missions around the world, its rich history and heritage, and the diversity of its people. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee) Space Oddity, first performed at the U.S. Navy Birthday Concert October, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing

The performance will feature the Sea Chanters chorus, the Cruisers popular music ensemble, and the Navy Concert Band and will offer musical selections for everyone. Audience members can expect to hear patriotic favorites, sea chanteys, popular music on the radio today, Broadway hits, disco and rock, with embedded video tributes to Naval history and heritage as well as our modern forward-deployed warfighters. This year's theme will include a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the NATO alliance, as well as allied partnerships around the globe where our U.S. Navy Sailors work to help deter aggression and keep the sea lanes open for trade.

The United States Navy Band is a preferentially staffed presidential support musical organization based in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Navy Yard. 2024 marks the band's 99th anniversary. The command includes six primary performing ensembles; the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group. By performing public concerts and celebrating naval history and heritage, the band fulfills one of its primary missions of connecting Americans and our allied friends and partners in attendance to the U.S. Navy through the unifying power of music.

Quotes

"Navy bands connect our Navy with Americans and highlight the great work our Sailors are doing around the world every day to keep us safe and free," said Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.

SOURCE U.S. Navy Band