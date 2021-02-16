Navy Federal Credit Union and SiriusXM Deliver Benefits to Military Members and Their Families

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Navy Federal Credit Union, the world's largest credit union with 10 million members, have teamed up to deliver a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM's top-tier All Access package for qualifying Navy Federal members.

This benefit is available to Navy Federal members who own a vehicle with a factory-installed SiriusXM radio, including members who recently purchased a pre-owned vehicle and closed on a Navy Federal auto loan, members with an existing Navy Federal auto loan regardless of how far into the term they are, and members who own their vehicles outright. Eligibility restrictions apply.

"As member experience is always top of mind for us, we're pleased to team up with SiriusXM to offer even more value for our members," said Joe Pendergast, Vice President of Consumer Lending at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Whether driving in your car, using SiriusXM's app on your phone or listening through a connected device at home, members can tune in to their favorite stations from anywhere."

At the end of their three-month trial subscription, active duty, veterans and their families can take advantage of SiriusXM's Military Discount, which offers a 25% discount on eligible subscription packages.

"In light of the very strong relationship that Navy Federal Credit Union has with its millions of members, we are very pleased and proud to work with them to make SiriusXM available as a benefit to those members," said Gail Berger, Senior Vice President, Auto Remarketing for SiriusXM. "All Access is our best subscription package, and there's truly something for everyone in our programming lineup. Navy Federal members can experience SiriusXM in their car, at home or on the go with our app and if they choose to subscribe after their trial, they may qualify for our Military Discount as a thank you for their service."

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, hundreds of channels of ad-free music, plus live sports, talk programming, comedy and more. All Access subscribers get satellite-delivered channels in their car, plus streaming access to SiriusXM programming outside their car on the SiriusXM app, and on a wide variety of connected devices and speakers. The SiriusXM app also delivers multiple additional streaming-only features like SiriusXM's Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, SiriusXM video, and more than 100 Xtra Music Channels that deliver the right music for your mood or moment. Go to www.SiriusXM.com to learn more about all that SiriusXM has to offer, and all the ways you can listen.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving 10 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 22,000 and has a global network of 344 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

