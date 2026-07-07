Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Unveils New Brand Identity, Honoring Its Legacy While Looking to the Future

New brand evolution celebrates more than 120 years of service, compassion and support for Sailors, Marines and their families while strengthening its connection to the future.

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) today announced a brand evolution that honors the organization's rich history of service while positioning it to meet the evolving needs of Sailors, Marines and their families for generations to come.

Founded in 1904, NMCRS has been a trusted source of financial assistance, financial education, community support and other forms of assistance for active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their families. The refreshed brand builds on more than 120 years of service, trust and compassion, introducing an updated visual identity and messaging platform that fully reflects the care-centered approach that has always defined the organization.

The brand evolution follows a comprehensive research and discovery process. Throughout 2025, NMCRS gathered feedback from employees, volunteers, donors, service members and military families through surveys, focus groups, stakeholder interviews and a review of organizational communications.

The research confirmed that NMCRS is one of the most trusted organizations serving the Navy and Marine Corps community, with a remarkable legacy and global reach. It also revealed an opportunity to further communicate the warmth, compassion and personal connection that distinguish the Relief Society's work.

"As we look toward the future, it is important that our brand reflects both our proud history and our continued commitment to serving Sailors, Marines and their families wherever they are in the world," said retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, president and CEO of Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. "Our new brand evolution honors our legacy while ensuring we remain relevant, accessible and responsive to the needs of today's evolving military community. For more than 120 years, NMCRS has been there during life's challenges and milestones, and that unwavering commitment remains unchanged."

The organization's updated logo honors its heritage while presenting a more contemporary identity. The anchor continues to symbolize stability and reliability, while an embracing wave represents the care and support NMCRS provides to every client. The logo's red and blue elements honor the Navy and Marine Corps, while a modern teal color reflects the organization's forward-looking vision. In addition, the word "relief" is the largest element, which clearly articulates the intended outcome for every interaction.

Central to the evolved brand is a new tagline, "Powered by compassion," which reflects the organization's unique approach to service, rooted in human connection, dignity and care. With 213 offices worldwide, NMCRS provides confidential, in-person support face-to-face, allowing staff and volunteers to build meaningful relationships with the Sailors, Marines and families they serve. This hands-on approach distinguishes NMCRS and reinforces its role as a trusted lifeline during times of need.

"Our research showed us that people deeply trust NMCRS and appreciate the sincere compassion and personal care that service members and families experience when they walk through our doors," said Gillian Gonzalez, vice president and chief development and communications officer for NMCRS. "This brand evolution allows us to tell that story even more authentically while highlighting the people, relationships and moments of care that define our mission. We want to connect with new audiences and strengthen support for generations of Sailors and Marines to come."

While its appearance has evolved, NMCRS' promise remains the same: to ensure no Sailor, Marine or family member faces hardship alone.

NMCRS provides a wide range of services and programs, including financial assistance, financial education and community support through its global network of offices serving active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their families. The relief and support NMCRS provides is made possible through the generous donations of supporters committed to strengthening military families. To learn more about the ways NMCRS supports active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their families, visit nmcrs.org.

About Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Founded in 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) is a nonprofit military aid society that operates both ashore and afloat with more than 3,400 volunteers and 185 employees who assist active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their eligible family members during times of financial need. NMCRS provides a variety of financial, educational and other assistance and offers interest-free loans and grants for essential needs like food, rent, utilities, vehicle repairs, emergency transportation, disaster relief and more. NMCRS annually supports over 40,000 clients with more than $47 million in financial assistance. In 2025, over 211,000 active-duty and retired Sailors, Marines and their eligible family members received support through the various NMCRS programs and services. NMCRS' accessibility and personal interaction are major contributing factors to its success and is the only military aid society with offices on the ground in 213 locations around the globe. Its efficiency and effectiveness are recognized by its 4-star Charity Navigator rating and platinum rating for transparency with Candid.

Media Contact

Moore, on behalf of Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Mac McKeever

[email protected]

207-841-6110

SOURCE Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society