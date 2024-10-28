Navy Mutual's Meredith Burns Awarded Lieutenant Timothy Dix Bolles Excellency in Education Award

ARLINGTON, Va. , Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce that Meredith Burns has won this year's Lieutenant Timothy Dix Bolles Excellency in Education Award.

"As a Marine Corps veteran herself, Meredith knows firsthand just how difficult it can be to navigate the VA when you're leaving your military career," said Michelle Ramos Domingue, General Counsel. "This can be even harder for the survivors of deceased veterans who may have even less familiarity with the system. Meredith is patient and kind, and she truly understands the benefits in question. She's touched the lives of countless military families and their loved ones and we're so lucky to have her."

Burns currently serves as the Association's Veterans Services Program Manager and Senior VSO Representative. In this role, Meredith speaks one-on-one with veterans, spouses, and survivors to provide counseling and education on the service-related benefits that are available and aids in the preparation of claims and development of evidence to support those claims. She provides representation before the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Board of Veterans Appeals.

Last year, Meredith represented over 329 claimants and helped to secure over $7.5 million in tax-free benefits for veterans, dependents, and survivors.

The Lieutenant Timothy Dix Bolles Excellency in Education Award recognizes an individual who has displayed dedication to fulfilling a core tenet of our mission in educating the military and uniformed services community on matters of financial security. In 1879, Lieutenant Bolles was detailed by the Secretary of the Navy to special duty as the first secretary-treasurer and Chief Operating Officer of Navy Mutual.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

SOURCE Navy Mutual