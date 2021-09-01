Navy Pier Announces Free Fall Programming Schedule

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Pier , Chicago's iconic lakefront destination, is packing in the fall fun with a full roster of free public programs from September through November, including outdoor movies, live music, extended fireworks and more. Thanks to philanthropic support and backing of the nonprofit organization's mission, Navy Pier was able to add several new programs to this year's fall programming schedule, allowing the institution to deliver on its commitment to providing the Chicagoland community and guests access to free, year-round arts and cultural programs.

The fall programming season will kick off with Moonlight Movies, a weekly outdoor movie series held every Wednesday in September, starting September 8 with a "Back to School" theme. Films on the schedule include School of Rock, Election, Weird Science and High School Musical.

Chi-Soul Fest is back on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 to present guests with two days of classic and modern soul music along the lakefront at the Navy Pier Beer Garden and Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns. The unforgettable fall music festival will celebrate one of Chicago's deep-rooted genres and will include performances from incredible local soul staples and rising stars like The Corner Series featuring Oliv Blu and Nola Ade with house band LeftJones, Danielle Juhre, Cole DeGenova, Tamarie T. and Thee Elektra Company and more.

For the first time, Navy Pier will continue to light up the night sky after Labor Day weekend with two special Fall Fireworks shows on Saturday, September 11 and Saturday, September 18. Both shows will be held at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible from across the Pier.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will host a free outdoor screening event of Othello: The Remix, filmed at Shakespeare's Globe as part of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad, on Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park.

After making a successful debut this summer, Skyline Sessions will be back to entertain guests along the South Dock every Friday and Sunday in October. Featuring solo artists and/or small ensemble performances, this program serves as a soothing way to kick off or end a fall weekend, while enjoying unparalleled views of Chicago's iconic skyline.

Pier Pumpkin Lights makes its return this October as Navy Pier once again transforms into an experiential fall spectacle with more than a thousand pumpkins stacked in elaborate and photo-worthy displays. Guests are welcome to explore this popular pumpkin pop-up experience, while enjoying Pier-wide deals and other Halloween festivities throughout the month.

The fall lineup will conclude with Sequence Ch!cago, presented by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation. This annual fall music and arts series celebrates the city's vibrant arts and cultural scene over nine Saturdays in October and November. Festivities include performances from Chicago's most talented musicians, handcrafted works by local artisans and more in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

Navy Pier will also host Halloween Family Fun Days on Saturdays in October (starting October 9 through October 30). Weekend activities will include costume contests, scavenger hunts, Halloween-themed movie viewings, trivia contests and more. The grand finale of Navy Pier's Halloween extravaganza will be held on Saturday, October 30 and will feature on-site trick-or-treating, family and dog-friendly costume contests plus arts and crafts stations for kids of all ages to enjoy.

See below for a full listing of Navy Pier's 2021 fall programs:

PROGRAM DATE(S) TIME(S) LOCATION(S) Moonlight Movies 9/8 – 9/29 (Wednesdays) 6:30 p.m. Polk Bros Park – Lake Stage Chi-Soul Fest 9/10 – 9/11 5:30 p.m Friday/12pm

Saturday Pier wide Fall Fireworks 9/11 & 9/18 (Saturdays) 10:15 p.m. Pier wide Chicago Shakespeare Theater hosts outdoor

screening of Othello: The Remix 9/14 6:30 p.m. Polk Bros Park – Lake Stage Skyline Sessions 10/1 – 10/29 (Fridays & Sundays) 4pm Friday/2pm

Sundays Wave Wall Platform Pier Pumpkin Lights 10/1 – 10/31 All Day Pier wide Sequence Ch!cago Presented by Paul M. Angell Family Foundation 10/2 – 11/27 (Saturdays) 3pm Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion Halloween Family Fun Days 10/9-10/30 All Day Pier wide

All events are subject to change.

Navy Pier fall programming is part of the organization's nonprofit mission and ongoing commitment to offer guests free, year-round arts and cultural programming, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. As a nonprofit cultural institution, Navy Pier relies heavily on philanthropic contributions from philanthropic, individual, foundation and corporate donors, who support Navy Pier in celebrating and showcasing the vitality of Chicago year-round. Thank you to all donors and partners who aid in Navy Pier's nonprofit mission of creating a world-class public space that is truly the "People's Pier."

While at Navy Pier, guests are encouraged to check out other Pier-wide experiences, including the iconic Centennial Wheel, the new Drop Tower and other Pier Park rides and attractions. The Pier also features more than 70 local businesses in dining, retail, boat cruises and more. Guests can now extend their visit with an overnight stay at the new Sable hotel . Visit the Navy Pier website for a full list of open and available establishments.

Navy Pier is operating in accordance with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on matters related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Effective August 20, the City of Chicago requires that all individuals must wear a face mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. Masks may be removed while dining. Click here to view Navy Pier's COVID-19 operations and updates.

For more information, visit the www.navypier.org .

ABOUT NAVY PIER

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and typically welcoming nearly 9 million annual guests. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016 with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2021, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts—including Sable, a 223-room Hilton hotel, new restaurants and partnerships, and thrilling additions to Pier Park. The Pier is also proud to continue providing free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization, in support of the organization's post-pandemic revival and free public programming. For more information, visit www.navypier.org .

Navy Pier Mission Statement

Navy Pier is the People's Pier, Chicago's lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.

