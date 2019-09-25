Navy Pier Hosts Third Annual Sequence Ch!cago to Showcase Chicago's Arts and Culture Scene

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequence Ch!cago returns to Navy Pier this fall and winter, highlighting the city's vibrant arts and cultural scene over 10 dates throughout the season. Presented by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, the series includes performances from Chicago's gifted musicians, handcrafted works by local artisans and special events, such as "Housegiving," a house music celebration featuring a clothing drive for the homeless. The series kicks off on Saturday, October 5 and will conclude on Saturday, December 20 with "A Blues Christmas" in the spectacular Aon Grand Ballroom.

Please see below for the Sequence Ch!cago schedule. To note, musicians are listed in order of appearance, additional market vendors to be announced and events are subject to change:

Saturday, October 5

Kick-Off Concert: 5 – 8 p.m. South Dock

MUSIC: DJ Shazam Bangles; Ana Ewerling; Brian Hoyt

Saturday, October 12

Chicago Culture Market: 3 – 6 p.m. Food Experience Corridor

MUSIC: A Flor de Piel; The Darling Suns; Seres de Luz

MARKET VENDORS: Exotic Scents of Mind; Ankara Imports; Colores Mexicanos

Saturday, October 19

Chicago Culture Market: 3 – 6 p.m. Food Experience Corridor

MUSIC: Mike Maimone; Priscila Carvalho; LeftJones

MARKET VENDORS: Hines Brines

Saturday, November 2

Chicago Culture Market: 3 – 6 p.m. Food Experience Corridor

MUSIC: Nine Worlds Ensemble; Somewhere Sunny; Erthe St. James

MARKET VENDORS: Exotik Wear, The Eclectic 1; SoulPäz Bath & Body

Saturday, November 16

Chicago Culture Market: 3 – 6 p.m. Food Experience Corridor

MUSIC: Subhi; Violet Crime; TBA

MARKET VENDORS: Tendaji Body Oils; Connect with Tiffany

Wednesday, November 27

Housegiving: 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. (Thursday, November 28) Aon Grand Ballroom

MUSIC: "The King of House Music" Farley Funkmaster Flex; Special Guest – TBA on October 13; Dee Jay Alicia

*This event will also serve as a clothing drive for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. Guests are encouraged to bring and drop off coats, hats, gloves, scarves, hand and foot warmers, socks, underwear, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags, dental kits, towels and blankets.

Saturday, November 30

Chicago Culture Market: 3 – 6 p.m. Food Experience Corridor

MUSIC: Kyle Madsen Trio; Ashley Stevenson; Almond&Olive

MARKET VENDORS: Tangible Things Store

Saturday, December 7

Seasonal Concert: 5 – 6 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion

MUSIC: TRIIO

Saturday, December 14

Seasonal Concert: 5 – 6 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion

MUSIC: The Oh Yeahs

Friday, December 20

A Blues Christmas: 7 – 8:30 p.m. Aon Grand Ballroom

MUSIC: Toronzo Cannon; Lil' Ed; Lynne Jordan; Matthew Skoller

While attending Sequence Ch!cago, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the many other Pier-wide experiences in dining, retail, boats and other activities and attractions, including the iconic and year-round Centennial Wheel and the first-ever Pier Pumpkin Lights, a free pumpkin pop-up installation from Tuesday, October 1 through Saturday, November 2.

Sequence Ch!cago is part of the Pier's ongoing commitment to offer guests free, one-of-a-kind arts and cultural programming, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities and guests across the city and globe. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

PHOTOS: Sequence Ch!cago | Credit: James Richards IV

About Paul M. Angell Family Foundation

The mission of the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation is to advance society through the performing arts, conservation of the world's oceans, and alleviation of poverty. The foundation was created in 2011 to honor Paul M. Angell, and strives to embody the legacy of his compassion, ingenuity and industriousness.

About Navy Pier

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is one of the top-attended nonprofit destinations in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2019, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with rooftop bar Offshore (now open), a marina and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a 501(c)(3) organization, in support of free public programs. For more information, visit www.navypier.org .

Navy Pier Mission Statement

Navy Pier is the People's Pier, Chicago's lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.

CONTACT

Navy Pier | Payal Patel

(312) 595-5073 | ppatel@navypier.org

Navy Pier | Anna Schapiro

(312) 595-5063 | aschapiro@navypier.org

SOURCE Navy Pier

Related Links

https://navypier.com/

