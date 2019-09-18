Navy Pier Presents Pier Pumpkin Lights: Chicago's Newest, Free Pumpkin Pop-up Experience

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Pier Pumpkin Lights is coming to Navy Pier this October, where guests will explore a variety of pumpkin pop-up installations and enjoy Pier-wide deals during the month-long seasonal celebration. From jack-o'-lantern towers to glowing light displays, the Pier will be decked out for autumn.

Designed by local Ivan Carlson Event Design, six installations will be displayed across the 50-acre Pier, stretching from the main entrance to past the iconic Centennial Wheel. Building on inspiration from traditional Halloween images as well as unique and original designs, featured stations include the Juggernaut of Jack-O-Lanterns in Polk Bros Park, Pumpkin Picasso, Garden of Totems, Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree, Pumpkin Dancers and Arachnids, as well as Skeleton Grave Dancers scattered throughout.

The creative designs are brought to Navy Pier with the help of artisans, carpenters, painters, designers and carvers to make up a truly stunning visual experience. The pop-up installations will be on exhibit daily during normal Pier operating hours but will best be experienced after dusk. Additionally, guests can enjoy Pier Pumpkin Lights food and drink specials at the following restaurant partners throughout the duration of the pop-up: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Giordano's, Harry Caray's Tavern, Tiny Tavern, Riva Crabhouse, Big Bowl, Billy Goat Tavern, Snow Dragon Shavery and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville.

Navy Pier will be full of fun and fright with several other Halloween festivities. Guests can enjoy three dates of free trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 26; Sunday, October 27; and on Halloween, Thursday, October 31. HalloWheel also returns this year, offering guests an opportunity to ride the Centennial Wheel free of charge. The first 1,031 guests to register for tickets will enjoy complimentary access to the iconic, year-round attraction during normal operating hours on Thursday, October 31. Tickets will be available one week prior to Halloween.

On select weekend dates and on Halloween, Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze will transform into a Haunted Maze, inspired by famous Chicago ghost stories for a spooky, twisty time. Finally, Navy Pier will host the inaugural Cosplay on the Pier: Halloween Fest 2019 on Saturday, October 26 from 2 – 10 p.m. With a designated cosplay photo area, the Chicago skyline, iconic Centennial Wheel and Pier Pumpkin Lights displays, the event will offer great views and backdrops for Halloween photos and fun. All cosplayers who register before the event will also receive a variety of perks, including a free Centennial Wheel ticket, discounted parking, a chance to win a $300 Visa gift card and more.

While attending Pier Pumpkin Lights or other Halloween events, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the many other Pier-wide experiences in dining, retail, boats and other activities and attractions. Pier Pumpkin Lights is part of the Pier's ongoing commitment to offer guests, free, one-of-a-kind experiences. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

PHOTOS: Pier Pumpkin Lights | Credit: Navy Pier

