Navy Pier to Host its First-Ever Virtual Celebration on October 27

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Pier, Chicago's iconic lakefront destination, is set to host its first-ever Virtual Celebration, a free online fundraising event showcasing some of the Pier's popular arts and cultural programs, along with Navy Pier updates and a special announcement during the program. The event, free and open to the public, will be held virtually on Tuesday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to view the Virtual Celebration live on the Navy Pier website from the comfort of their homes.

The event will feature performances by local musicians, Alexis Lombre and Sam Trump, and Navy Pier public program partners, Chicago Human Rhythm Project and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance. In addition, guests will get an exclusive preview of internationally renowned and locally-based artist Nick Cave's upcoming project at the Pier and a deeper look at the making of Postcards to Chicago, a recent permanent public art installation that now covers the north side of Navy Pier. The program will also include remarks from Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner, Chief Program and Civic Engagement Officer Michelle T. Boone and Board Chairman William J. Brodsky, plus an exciting news announcement from a special guest.

"As we continue to navigate the harsh realities of the ongoing pandemic, Navy Pier hopes to bring a little bit of light and respite to the Chicagoland community and beyond through the vibrant programming that Navy Pier guests have come to cherish and appreciate in recent years," said Gardner. "With the generous support of individual, foundation and corporate donors, the Pier looks forward to continuing to offer the community free dynamic programs and events, while showcasing the best Chicago has to offer in art, music, culture and entertainment once Navy Pier reopens in the spring. We are hopeful that together we will be able to restore the elements that make our city so special and return to sharing in-person experiences with one another safely."

While Navy Pier is temporarily closed, the non-profit institution is continuing its efforts to raise funds to support its free, year-round arts and cultural programs, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Navy Pier intends to raise a minimum of $500,000 through its Virtual Celebration. Donations from the event will help ensure the Pier's impactful programs remain accessible to all and continue to uplift and spotlight talented local artists who need the public's support now more than ever.

The Virtual Celebration Host Committee includes: Ellen Alberding and Kelly Welsh; Norman and Virginia Bobins, The Robert Thomas Bobins Foundation; Joan and Bill Brodsky; CIBC; Fifth Third Bank; Karen Gray-Krehbiel and John Krehbiel; Linda and Richard Price Family Fund; and Jennifer Steans and Jim Kastenholz. Navy Pier extends its gratitude to the committee and all of its event contributors and partners for their generous support and commitment to the People's Pier and its mission. Click here to view the full list.

Navy Pier implemented a short-term closure after the Labor Day holiday in an effort to limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the organization. With the exception of Offshore Rooftop & Bar, the closure put a halt to all Pier-wide operations, including that of Navy Pier's more than 70 small local businesses, which had also experienced significantly low attendance throughout the summer as a result of the pandemic. Navy Pier plans to reopen in the spring of 2021.

For more information regarding the Virtual Celebration or updates related to Navy Pier's closure and re-opening status, please visit www.navypier.org.

About Navy Pier

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2020, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with a year-round rooftop bar, Offshore (now open), and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization, in support of free public programs. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

Navy Pier Mission Statement

Navy Pier is the People's Pier, Chicago's lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.

CONTACT

Navy Pier | Payal Patel

(847) 533-6472 | [email protected]

TimeZoneOne | Marla Cichowski

(312) 497-1871 | [email protected]

SOURCE Navy Pier

Related Links

www.navypier.org

