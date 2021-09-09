Navy SEAL Operator Who Brought Osama Bin Laden To Justice To Appear on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at Annapolis Events
American Military Hero Robert J. O'Neill of Armed Forces Brewing Company will appear at two Annapolis events on 9/11
Sep 09, 2021, 09:00 ET
ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Brewing Company and its US Navy tribute brand Seawolf Brewery announced today that Rob O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL Operator who killed Osama Bin Laden, will appear at two events to honor the victims of 9/11 and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. O'Neill, an owner of the brewery, will appear Saturday from 12:30 - 3:30 pm at the Seawolf Brewery tent in the Navy Fest area of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium near Gate 5 on Taylor Avenue. After the game, O'Neill will also appear at a Seawolf Brewery party from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Heroes Pub, 1 Riverview Avenue in Annapolis. Seawolf Special Hops IPA and Cat Shot Lager will be available at the tailgate tent and at the Heroes party.
"I'm thrilled that Rob will be able to join us at the Navy-Air Force game this weekend and help us pay homage to the victims of the 9/11 attack on its 20th anniversary," said Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO Alan Beal. "It's fitting that we will be doing this around a college football game between two of our great American military academies."
Armed Forces Brewing Company, founded by experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry, an award-winning brewmaster, and U.S. Military Veterans including O'Neill and other Special Forces veterans, is the parent company for four beer brands that pay tribute to each branch of the Military: Seawolf (Navy, Coast Guard), Soldier (Army), Airmen (Air Force and Space Force) and Jarhead (Marine Corps). The beer is currently distributed in Maryland, Virginia, and Rhode Island and is available for online ordering and shipping to 46 states.
Beal notes that events like these allow Armed Forces Brewing Company to get exposure for its growing beer brands and its mission to employ Military Veterans in its workforce as the company expands. Beal also notes that these events allow the brewery to spread the word about the opportunity for anyone to invest as little as $200 alongside American heroes like O'Neill and own part of the military tribute brands. By holding their SEC-qualified public stock offering online, the company is raising capital to acquire to acquire a brewing facility to maximize production and distribution. Information on the investment opportunity is available at www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/pr.
In addition to great beer and patriotic brands, Armed Forces Brewing Company plans to employ a majority of its workforce from the Veteran community and to have social impact around issues including Veteran suicide and Veteran homelessness.
