Navy SEAL Operator Who Brought Osama Bin Laden To Justice To Appear on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at Annapolis Events

"American Military Hero Rob O'Neill of Armed Forces Brewing Company will appear in Annapolis for 20th Anniversary of 9/11" Tweet this

Armed Forces Brewing Company, founded by experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry, an award-winning brewmaster, and U.S. Military Veterans including O'Neill and other Special Forces veterans, is the parent company for four beer brands that pay tribute to each branch of the Military: Seawolf (Navy, Coast Guard), Soldier (Army), Airmen (Air Force and Space Force) and Jarhead (Marine Corps). The beer is currently distributed in Maryland, Virginia, and Rhode Island and is available for online ordering and shipping to 46 states.

Beal notes that events like these allow Armed Forces Brewing Company to get exposure for its growing beer brands and its mission to employ Military Veterans in its workforce as the company expands. Beal also notes that these events allow the brewery to spread the word about the opportunity for anyone to invest as little as $200 alongside American heroes like O'Neill and own part of the military tribute brands. By holding their SEC-qualified public stock offering online, the company is raising capital to acquire to acquire a brewing facility to maximize production and distribution. Information on the investment opportunity is available at www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/pr.

In addition to great beer and patriotic brands, Armed Forces Brewing Company plans to employ a majority of its workforce from the Veteran community and to have social impact around issues including Veteran suicide and Veteran homelessness.

For more information on Armed Forces Brewing Company, visit www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/pr and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

SOURCE Armed Forces Brewing Company

Related Links

www.armedforcesbrewingco.com

