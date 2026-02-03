Navy SEAL Takes on Claim Sharks and Bureaucratic Sloths After a Year in the Fight

Vetavize empowers veterans with free, trusted tools to cut through red tape and predatory claims practices

ORLANDO, Fla. and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetavize today marks its one-year anniversary, celebrating a full year of operations dedicated to helping military veterans navigate the VA disability benefits system with clarity, accuracy, and confidence. Founded by Navy SEAL and Master Training Specialist Anthony Rivera, Vetavize was created in response to a hard truth many veterans know firsthand. Despite repeated promises of reform, government systems continue to move too slowly to meet the urgent needs of those who served.

In its first year, Vetavize has guided veterans and active duty members across the country through the complex disability claims process by using structured automation and artificial intelligence. The platform empowers veterans to self-advocate by identifying likely conditions, gathering supporting evidence, and submitting fully developed claims that are designed to move more efficiently through the VA.

This progress has been made possible by mission-aligned sponsors, including foundations, corporations, and municipalities. Their support funds access to the Vetavize platform so that veterans can use its tools at no personal cost. This sponsor-backed model reflects the company's core belief that no veteran should have to pay to access the benefits they earned in service.

"After a year of working directly with veterans, it has become clear they cannot afford to wait for slow bureaucratic systems to change on their own," said Rivera. "There are companies, organizations, and opportunists whose entire business model depends on exploiting veterans for profit. They take advantage of legal gray areas and thrive on the confusion veterans face when trying to access their benefits. Change has to come from veterans helping other veterans. Vetavize was built to support that mission in a responsible and transparent way. We don't charge veterans. We give them clear guidance through a complicated system so they can claim what they've earned. Our position is simple. Do Good For Good."

Rivera's mission is grounded in hands-on experience. Before launching Vetavize, he personally helped more than 7,000 veterans navigate the disability claims process by hand. That expertise now powers the platform's AI-guided 10-step workflow and the HERO Report, which stands for Health Evaluation, Review, and Optimization. This standardized, evidence-based claim package is designed to reduce incomplete submissions, ease the burden on VA staff, and support faster, more accurate decisions.

"Veterans often do not know where to start when filing a claim for VA compensation and sometimes end up turning to bad actors like claim sharks," said Meg Kabat, former Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "Vetavize's simple, user-friendly platform gathers everything a veteran needs to file a successful claim, and one that is far more likely to move quickly through the VA system."

As Vetavize enters its second year, the company is doubling down on its mission to protect veterans from predatory practices while expanding access to trustworthy, veteran-led technology. Additional products and services are planned to support veterans and their families across health, financial stability, and long-term wellness.

Veterans, active-duty service members, and organizations interested in sponsoring access to Vetavize can learn more at www.vetavize.com.

About Vetavize

Launched by Navy SEAL Anthony Rivera in January 2025, Vetavize Inc. is a technology company dedicated to improving how military veterans access their earned benefits. With offices in Orlando and New Orleans, Vetavize leverages proprietary automation and AI to simplify the VA disability claims process, reduce delays, and improve accuracy. By providing step-by-step guidance and veteran-first tools, Vetavize helps veterans advocate for their health and financial security while protecting them from predatory practices. Guided by its mission to Do Good For Good, Vetavize is building a future where veterans no longer have to fight alone for the benefits they earned through service.

Learn more at www.vetavize.com or contact [email protected]

