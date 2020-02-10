Navy Vet Entrepreneur Moves to Nations Lending to Serve More Veteran Borrowers

Vitrano brings nearly 20 years' worth of wide-ranging experience in the mortgage industry to Nations Lending. He has taken his passion for serving his fellow veterans and turned it into his business — 90 percent of his borrowers are eligible for and opt for VA home loans. It makes for a great culture fit at Nations Lending, where a significant number of the company's borrowers opt for government-backed home loans as well.

"As a Navy veteran himself, Mike has become very well-known in his market," said Kathryn Edelen, Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. "He's committed to serving veterans in his community, and he'll be a great representative for Nations. We're excited for the growth he'll bring."

Originally from Buffalo, NY, Vitrano moved to Virginia Beach with his family in high school, before serving his country in the Navy. Before his start at Nations, he spent time as a Sales Manager at BB&T Bank, and before that, at Caliber Home Loans.

"I jumped at the opportunity to work with Nations Lending because the company encourages me to run my branch according to my vision," Vitrano said. "It's a company that prides itself on serving veterans, and for a guy who brands himself 'Your VA Lender,' that was really important for me."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout its 83 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

